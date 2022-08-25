Dingwall street to close for 12 weeks for essential sewer works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dingwall street to close for 12 weeks for essential sewer works

By Denny Andonova
August 25, 2022, 1:46 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 2:06 pm
Mill Street Dingwall
Mill Street in Dingwall will be closed for 12 weeks for sewer works. Image by Google Maps.

A main road in Dingwall will be closed for three months as Scottish Water carries out essential work on the town’s pipe network.

The company will close a section of Mill Street to replace a “deteriorating” sewer pipe that poses possible risk to the road network and the environment.

The street will be shut to traffic between its junctions with Millcraig Road and Wyvis Terrace from September 12 – with the work expected to be completed by December 9.

However, local residents will still have full access to their properties.

Businesses on Mill Street will also be open as usual. There will be special arrangements in place to ensure there is available parking spaces for customers during the closure.

Closure ‘only option’ to carry out works

Scottish Water’s project manager Hugh Macpherson said: “Condition surveys have identified that a section of sewer pipe which runs beneath the road is in deteriorating condition.

“This presents an increased risk of blockages which we need to address to protect customers and the environment.

“The pipe’s condition also presents a risk of unplanned disruption to the road network in the future if it is not replaced.

“We recognise that the need to close a section of Mill Street is disruptive for local residents and businesses. Unfortunately, the location and depth of the excavation that is needed in a relatively narrow road means that this is the only option to carry out the work safely.

“Our team will do all we can to ensure the arrangements for local access and the diversion operate smoothly, but we would like to apologise for the inconvenience that our work will cause.”

Scottish Water and Morrison Construction, which will carry out the work, will provide further information to homes and businesses in the affected area in due course.

