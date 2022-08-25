Dingwall street to close for 12 weeks for essential sewer works

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A main road in Dingwall will be closed for three months as Scottish Water carries out essential work on the town’s pipe network.

The company will close a section of Mill Street to replace a “deteriorating” sewer pipe that poses possible risk to the road network and the environment.

The street will be shut to traffic between its junctions with Millcraig Road and Wyvis Terrace from September 12 – with the work expected to be completed by December 9.

However, local residents will still have full access to their properties.

Businesses on Mill Street will also be open as usual. There will be special arrangements in place to ensure there is available parking spaces for customers during the closure.

Closure ‘only option’ to carry out works

Scottish Water’s project manager Hugh Macpherson said: “Condition surveys have identified that a section of sewer pipe which runs beneath the road is in deteriorating condition.

“This presents an increased risk of blockages which we need to address to protect customers and the environment.

“The pipe’s condition also presents a risk of unplanned disruption to the road network in the future if it is not replaced.

“We recognise that the need to close a section of Mill Street is disruptive for local residents and businesses. Unfortunately, the location and depth of the excavation that is needed in a relatively narrow road means that this is the only option to carry out the work safely.

“Our team will do all we can to ensure the arrangements for local access and the diversion operate smoothly, but we would like to apologise for the inconvenience that our work will cause.”

Scottish Water and Morrison Construction, which will carry out the work, will provide further information to homes and businesses in the affected area in due course.