Body found on Nairn beach

Police have launched an investigation after a body was discovered on a beach in the Nairn area.

Officers were called to the Hilton of Delnies area around 6.15am this morning after human remains were discovered.

Formal identification has yet to take place.

Police are treating the death as unexplained.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.15am on Thursday, August 25 police were called to the Hilton of Delnies area of Nairn, after a body was found.

“Formal identification has yet to take place and the death is currently being treated as unexplained, pending further inquiries.”