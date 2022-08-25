North-east police officer retires after 18 years of ‘exemplary’ service to Deeside communities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east police officer has hung up his hat for the final time after serving the local community in Deeside for nearly two decades.

For the last 18 years, PC Donald MacLeod has been keeping the people in the region safe as a proud member of the force and Braemar mountain rescue team (MRT).

While many officers transfer to different areas throughout their careers, the 50-year-old remained devoted to his rural community in Ballater until he retired on Thursday.

He told The P&J: “It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster – you have good days and then you have bad days, but you tend to remember the good ones.

“I have greatly enjoyed the variety as a rural constable, especially in the Deeside area as you get involved in a lot more than officers elsewhere – from royal visits to Highland games.

“Policing is a job like no other because no two days are the same, and you don’t know what you’re coming into.”

PC MacLeod’s “very rewarding” career with Grampian police started in 1998 as a “natural progression” from six years of service in the army.

A ‘challenging’, but ‘rewarding’ journey

His journey began as a young officer in Banchory, before moving on to new pastures in Inverurie and Kemnay, where he worked as an operational constable.

However, the highlight for him was moving to Ballater in 2004.

The Deeside town was the perfect place for Mr MacLeod, who has always been drawn to the beauty of the Cairngorms and had a strong passion for mountaineering.

This led to him joining the police mountain rescue team and the Braemar MRT, where he spent 22 years as a volunteer.

Reflecting on his career as a rural police officer, he admitted that the biggest challenge is often having to be a one-man team in a difficult situation.

He said: “You really have to think on your feet and think smart at times.

“The hardest part is obviously dealing with deaths. I’ve seen some traumatic incidents – some of them have been local people I know – and it’s quite hard to put that out of your head at times.

“You just try to remain professional, but at some point it does hit you. And each person deals with that differently. Unfortunately, it’s just part of being a police officer.”

PC MacLeod added that the best part of his career has been serving his local community and helping everyone in need.

“Both living and working in Ballater makes it personal to a certain degree,” he said.

“You’re looking after your own wee parish, you know the people you’re dealing with and you always try to go that extra mile and do everything to the best of your abilities.

“I suppose it sounds corny, but the highs are when you’ve helped somebody and you get appreciation for it.

“When people come back and say ‘thank you’, you know you’ve done a good job and you feel worthwhile.”

‘Exemplary service’ to the community

PC MacLeod’s duties will now be taken over by PC Dan Keenan, who is currently stationed in Banchory.

But even though he will no longer wear the police hat, he will continue serving the community in Deeside as a volunteer for the Braemar MRT.

Keith Greig, Inspector for Marr community policing team (CPT), congratulated PC MacLeod on his retirement and said: “It is uncommon these days to have the same officer based at one station for such a significant length of their service, but PC MacLeod has clearly shown his dedication to the local area.

“I am very grateful to him for not only his police work, but also for his commitment to the mountain rescue teams, providing continued service to those who unfortunately encounter difficulties in the hills above Deeside.”