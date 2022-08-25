North-east police officer retires after 18 years of ‘exemplary’ service to Deeside communities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

North-east police officer retires after 18 years of ‘exemplary’ service to Deeside communities

By Denny Andonova
August 25, 2022, 9:05 pm
Donald MacLeod and Keith Greig
PC Donald MacLeod (right) has retired after 18 years of service to the community in Royal Deeside. In photo (L-R): PC Donald MacLeod and Inspector Keith Greig.

A north-east police officer has hung up his hat for the final time after serving the local community in Deeside for nearly two decades.

For the last 18 years, PC Donald MacLeod has been keeping the people in the region safe as a proud member of the force and Braemar mountain rescue team (MRT).

While many officers transfer to different areas throughout their careers, the 50-year-old remained devoted to his rural community in Ballater until he retired on Thursday.

He told The P&J: “It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster – you have good days and then you have bad days, but you tend to remember the good ones.

“I have greatly enjoyed the variety as a rural constable, especially in the Deeside area as you get involved in a lot more than officers elsewhere – from royal visits to Highland games.

“Policing is a job like no other because no two days are the same, and you don’t know what you’re coming into.”

PC MacLeod’s “very rewarding” career with Grampian police started in 1998 as a “natural progression” from six years of service in the army.

A ‘challenging’, but ‘rewarding’ journey

His journey began as a young officer in Banchory, before moving on to new pastures in Inverurie and Kemnay, where he worked as an operational constable.

However, the highlight for him was moving to Ballater in 2004.

The Deeside town was the perfect place for Mr MacLeod, who has always been drawn to the beauty of the Cairngorms and had a strong passion for mountaineering.

PC MacLeod joined the force in 1998.

This led to him joining the police mountain rescue team and the Braemar MRT, where he spent 22 years as a volunteer.

Reflecting on his career as a rural police officer, he admitted that the biggest challenge is often having to be a one-man team in a difficult situation.

He said: “You really have to think on your feet and think smart at times.

“The hardest part is obviously dealing with deaths. I’ve seen some traumatic incidents – some of them have been local people I know – and it’s quite hard to put that out of your head at times.

“You just try to remain professional, but at some point it does hit you. And each person deals with that differently. Unfortunately, it’s just part of being a police officer.”

A big part of his career as a police officer was his involvement with the police mountain rescue team.

PC MacLeod added that the best part of his career has been serving his local community and helping everyone in need.

“Both living and working in Ballater makes it personal to a certain degree,” he said.

“You’re looking after your own wee parish, you know the people you’re dealing with and you always try to go that extra mile and do everything to the best of your abilities.

“I suppose it sounds corny, but the highs are when you’ve helped somebody and you get appreciation for it.

“When people come back and say ‘thank you’, you know you’ve done a good job and you feel worthwhile.”

‘Exemplary service’ to the community

PC MacLeod’s duties will now be taken over by PC Dan Keenan, who is currently stationed in Banchory.

But even though he will no longer wear the police hat, he will continue serving the community in Deeside as a volunteer for the Braemar MRT.

Donald MacLeod and Braemar MRT
PC MacLeod will continue to serve the community in Deeside as a volunteer with Braemar MRT.

Keith Greig, Inspector for Marr community policing team (CPT), congratulated PC MacLeod on his retirement and said: “It is uncommon these days to have the same officer based at one station for such a significant length of their service, but PC MacLeod has clearly shown his dedication to the local area.

“I am very grateful to him for not only his police work, but also for his commitment to the mountain rescue teams, providing continued service to those who unfortunately encounter difficulties in the hills above Deeside.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The crash happened at around 9.40pm.
Emergency services in attendance following crash at Haudagain Roundabout
A search for a missing person is ongoing at Cove. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Search underway for missing person near cliffs at Cove
The Trinity Centre in Union Street will not be bought by Aberdeen City Council. The new city centre and beach masterplan has now been approved, with the big purchase ruled out at the last minute. Picture, taken December 2020, by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Trinity Centre buyout ruled out 'at this time' as £150m Aberdeen masterplan approved
0
John Sinclair. Supplied by Police Scotland
'The system failed us': Victims speak out as rapist finally jailed ... 32 years…
CR0033298 D MPT story on CASC Bar, based on how it has adapted in order to survive the pandemic as well as its emphasis on supporting other local businesses. The bar's interior and exterior. - Co-founder/owner of the business, Paul West in and/or outside the premises. In pic........ Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 25-01-2022
Whisky Mash: Spirit festival returning to Aberdeen for dram good time
0
Alan Cumming is in Aberdeen with his new show Burn.
WATCH: Alan Cumming on bringing Burn to Aberdeen, post-show drinks and more
0
The timed auction drew interest from buyers across the UK.
Collection of more than 100 vintage tractor seats auctioned off at Thainstone
0
Representatives and pupils took part in the session at Aberdeen Beach on Thursday, including David Rodger from AREG, Andy Williamson from Opito and Bryan Snelling from Aberdeen Science Centre. Picture supplied by Gus Rodger
School pupils build wind turbines at Aberdeen Beach as part of renewable energy project
0
The car fire occurred in Hazlehead's carpark. Picture by Darrell Benns.
Five cars damaged after fire breaks out at Hazlehead car park
unison strikes
Bin strikes: Which councils are affected and when?
0

More from Press and Journal

Fife teen Dalgety rescue
Jet skiers rescued off the coast of Lewis
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay says Ross County will only make further transfer moves if 'really attractive'…
0
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Digging out a 1-0 win will suit Caley Thistle just fine, says head coach…
0
Celtic defender Liam Scales is on a season long loan at Aberdeen.
Aberdeen boss rules out late transfer window bid to secure Celtic loan star Liam…
0
The crash happened at around 9.40pm.
Emergency services in attendance following crash at Haudagain Roundabout
High ranking officers have expressed concern about the demand police are having to pick up for other frontline services.
Woman, 31, taken to hospital after collapsing in Inverness