Lerwick Town Hall’s clock to turn purple remembering those lost to drug overdoses

People in Shetland will pay tribute to people who have died or been affected by drug overdoses next week.

Tributes across the world will mark International Overdoses Awareness Day on Wednesday, August 31.

The campaign aims to end overdoses, remember without stigma those who have died, and acknowledge the grief of the relatives and friends who are left behind.

Lerwick’s Town Hall’s clock will be lit purple, while there will also be a remembrance event in Lerwick Flower Park at 8pm.

At the park, people will be able to light a candle to remember someone lost to overdose.

‘Celebrate the people who recover’

Emma Macdonald, leader of Shetland Islands Council: “No one should ever have to go through the pain of losing a loved one in this way.

“We stand together with the people of Shetland to mark this global event which focuses on understanding, compassion, and the need for change.”

Amanda Pearson from the Recovery Hub and Community Network: “By coming together to remember and honour our loved ones who have died as a result of overdose, and their friends and family who have been affected, we join together to say we need to do all we can to end this tragedy.

“September is National Recovery Month, held every year to increase awareness and understanding of substance use disorders and to celebrate the people who recover.

“We’ll be helping to spread the message that recovery is possible, and highlighting the support available locally from services, support groups and those who have experience of substance use and recovery.”