Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Significant’ water scarcity for River Ythan warning issued

By Chris Cromar
August 26, 2022, 2:19 pm Updated: August 26, 2022, 2:47 pm
The River Ythan at Newburgh. Picture by Jane Waters.
The River Ythan at Newburgh. Picture by Jane Waters.

Water levels at the River Ythan are expected to drop significantly in the coming days.

Sepa has issued a warning for “signficiant” water scarcity in the river, which runs 39 miles from Ythanwells to Methlick, Ellon and out to sea in Newburgh.

The Ythan Estuary has become a well-known spot for seal watching, with the mammals basking on the sand or bobbing up in the river.

Sepa’s weekly water scarcity report, published between May and September, and categorises the water situation across Scotland through a five-tiered approach.

Significant scarcity means people may have to switch supplies or temporarily stop abstracting.

Sepa to engage with those affected

The Tyne, in East Lothian, which already reached significant scarcity.

Suspensions remain in force in parts of the Tweed catchment in the Borders, with the rest of of it expected to reach scarcity levels in the coming days.

The River Ythan, Ellon. Picture Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Businesses reliant on water abstractions will be contacted about next steps and possible licence suspensions to prevent further harm and potentially irreversible damage to the local water environment.

Sepa officers will engage with abstractors where suspensions are required to ensure compliance, with advise restrictions being lifted as soon as conditions improve sufficiently.

Suspensions are ‘a last resort’

Sepa’s head of water and planning, Nathan Critchlow-Watton said: “Suspensions are part of Scotland’s National Water Scarcity Plan, which is designed to ensure the correct balance is struck between protecting the environment and providing resource for human and economic activity during prolonged dry periods.

“They are a last resort and Sepa only takes such action when the evidence tells us it can no longer be avoided.”

