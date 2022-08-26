Man airlifted to hospital following A9 Dalwhinnie crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been airlifted to hospital following a three-vehicle crash on the A9 near Dalwhinnie.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, which is understood to have taken place north of the Laggan turn off.

One man has been taken to hospital while a woman was treated at the scene.

A section of the Inverness to Perth was closed for several hours for a collision inspection, but reopened at about 6pm.

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services were in attendance following a three-vehicle crash on the A9 at the A889 junction near Dalwhinnie which was reported around 1.35pm on Friday, August 26.

“One man has been taken to hospital by air ambulance and one woman is received treatment at the scene.”

CLEAR✅ ⌚18:00 #A9 Dalwhinnie All lanes now running in both directions following earlier collision investigation works Traffic remains heavy in the area tonight @NWTrunkRoads @HighlandCouncil — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 26, 2022