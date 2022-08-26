‘Burn the cardboard, cheer on the strikers’: What YOU are saying about the ongoing bin strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Burn the cardboard, cheer on the strikers’: What YOU are saying about the ongoing bin strikes

By Ross Hempseed
August 26, 2022, 3:11 pm Updated: August 26, 2022, 3:13 pm
An overflowing bin on Bedford Road in Aberdeen on Friday. Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
As strike action takes place across the Highlands, Orkney, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, P&J and Evening Express readers have shared their views on the prospect of overflowing bins and litter-strewn streets.

Waste and refuse workers from three trade unions – Unite, GMB and Unison – have all walked out over a pay dispute with the local authority body, Cosla.

Unite members began strikes in the Highland and Aberdeen on Wednesday, with GMB and Unison members joining on Friday.

Waste and refuse workers are vital to keeping the streets clean and tidy, yet a 5% pay rise has workers feeling undervalued, leading to decisive strike action.

Overflowing bins in Edinburgh City Centre. Picture by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

While only now beginning in Aberdeenshire and Orkney, residents will be well aware of what’s coming, given the grim pictures emerging from Edinburgh this week.

Bins packed and overflowing with waste and dirty, littered streets have circulated the world due to the ongoing Fringe Festival.

Some people in the capital also complained of a distinct smell of rubbish, blanketing the city centre.

This could soon be the reality for many in the north and north-east, with residents taking to social media to voice their concerns.

‘Be more conscious of what we’re putting into waste’

The P&J and Evening Express have encouraged readers to get in touch with what they thought of the strikes and planned to do with the rubbish.

Richard Colvin wrote: “I think it’s crazy in 2022 you can work full time, but still can’t afford to live a half decent life – can’t even afford to pay the bills nowadays.

Bin bags already being left next to communal buckets on Bedford Road in Aberdeen on Friday. Photo: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“It’s crazy that in 40 years real wages haven’t increased or have even decreased for most working people.”

Tracy Farquhar suggested: “Dump it outside council offices/whoever is responsible for not giving them the pay rise they need, and leave them to deal with it.”

Phyl Renshaw had a plan, saying: “I don’t generate much rubbish now my sons have left home. I’ll store what I have in my shed and put a peg on my nose in the meantime.”

Gemma Morrison wrote: “Whatever I do it won’t include moaning about people striking for a decent wage. Support the workers.”

Supplied by DC Thomson.

Jacqueline Bruce suggested people “squash it down as much as I can. It’s surprising how much less room it takes when you do that when you take the bag out of the kitchen bin.”

The ongoing strikes are due to end on August 31 in Aberdeen and the Highlands and on August 29 for Orkney and Aberdeenshire.

However, Unite has now announced additional strikes from September 6-13 in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands if a pay settlement is not reached.

Orkney waste and refuse workers will also strike from September 7-10.

Support for key workers

Linda Reilly wrote: “Be more conscious of what we’re putting into waste, compress what we can’t recycle and support people in their fight for a fair wage.”

Sharon Leslie-Smith wrote: “Burn the cardboard, crush everything that can be crushed and cheer on the workers for striking.”

Allen McLaughlin is getting creative saying: “I’ll be using as much as I can to make Blue Peter advent crowns and Salvador Dali inspired art installations.”

Refuse workers take strike action in Thurso. Picture supplied by John McCartney.

Karen Smart warned what residents could expect: “Edinburgh was an absolute disgusting mess on Monday… every bin was overflowing & rubbish all over the streets.”

Susan Brown commented that she witnessed several overflowing bins in Aberdeen city centre on Rose, Thistle and Chapel street.

Jo Burton made the point that a similar situation occurred at the start of the pandemic writing: “We all managed at the start of lockdown when collections were sporadic. Sure we can do it again.”

Alex Cruickshank wrote: “When will people wake up? Decent services require investment in people and equipment. People need proper wages and the dignity that works brings.

