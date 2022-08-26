‘Burn the cardboard, cheer on the strikers’: What YOU are saying about the ongoing bin strikes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As strike action takes place across the Highlands, Orkney, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, P&J and Evening Express readers have shared their views on the prospect of overflowing bins and litter-strewn streets.

Waste and refuse workers from three trade unions – Unite, GMB and Unison – have all walked out over a pay dispute with the local authority body, Cosla.

Unite members began strikes in the Highland and Aberdeen on Wednesday, with GMB and Unison members joining on Friday.

Waste and refuse workers are vital to keeping the streets clean and tidy, yet a 5% pay rise has workers feeling undervalued, leading to decisive strike action.

While only now beginning in Aberdeenshire and Orkney, residents will be well aware of what’s coming, given the grim pictures emerging from Edinburgh this week.

Bins packed and overflowing with waste and dirty, littered streets have circulated the world due to the ongoing Fringe Festival.

Some people in the capital also complained of a distinct smell of rubbish, blanketing the city centre.

This could soon be the reality for many in the north and north-east, with residents taking to social media to voice their concerns.

‘Be more conscious of what we’re putting into waste’

The P&J and Evening Express have encouraged readers to get in touch with what they thought of the strikes and planned to do with the rubbish.

You can leave your own views in the comments section at the bottom of the article.

Richard Colvin wrote: “I think it’s crazy in 2022 you can work full time, but still can’t afford to live a half decent life – can’t even afford to pay the bills nowadays.

“It’s crazy that in 40 years real wages haven’t increased or have even decreased for most working people.”

Tracy Farquhar suggested: “Dump it outside council offices/whoever is responsible for not giving them the pay rise they need, and leave them to deal with it.”

Phyl Renshaw had a plan, saying: “I don’t generate much rubbish now my sons have left home. I’ll store what I have in my shed and put a peg on my nose in the meantime.”

Gemma Morrison wrote: “Whatever I do it won’t include moaning about people striking for a decent wage. Support the workers.”

Jacqueline Bruce suggested people “squash it down as much as I can. It’s surprising how much less room it takes when you do that when you take the bag out of the kitchen bin.”

The ongoing strikes are due to end on August 31 in Aberdeen and the Highlands and on August 29 for Orkney and Aberdeenshire.

However, Unite has now announced additional strikes from September 6-13 in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands if a pay settlement is not reached.

Orkney waste and refuse workers will also strike from September 7-10.

Support for key workers

Linda Reilly wrote: “Be more conscious of what we’re putting into waste, compress what we can’t recycle and support people in their fight for a fair wage.”

Sharon Leslie-Smith wrote: “Burn the cardboard, crush everything that can be crushed and cheer on the workers for striking.”

Allen McLaughlin is getting creative saying: “I’ll be using as much as I can to make Blue Peter advent crowns and Salvador Dali inspired art installations.”

Karen Smart warned what residents could expect: “Edinburgh was an absolute disgusting mess on Monday… every bin was overflowing & rubbish all over the streets.”

Susan Brown commented that she witnessed several overflowing bins in Aberdeen city centre on Rose, Thistle and Chapel street.

Jo Burton made the point that a similar situation occurred at the start of the pandemic writing: “We all managed at the start of lockdown when collections were sporadic. Sure we can do it again.”

Alex Cruickshank wrote: “When will people wake up? Decent services require investment in people and equipment. People need proper wages and the dignity that works brings.

All your bin strike questions answered