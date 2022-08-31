Police roll-out of emergency treatment Naloxone begins in Shetland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A police roll-out of an emergency treatment for use in overdose situations has begun in Shetland.

Officers at Lerwick Police Station received Naloxone kits today to mark International Overdose Awareness Day.

They are the first in Scotland outside the original test areas to receive the kits.

Around 150 pouches are being distributed in the Highlands and Islands, as well as Paisley and Greenock.

The decision was made earlier this year to equip all operational officers up to and including the rank of Police Inspector with the treatment.

They will all take part in online training before they are able to go out on duty with the kits.

Training and issuing of kits across the country will continue throughout the year and is expected to be completed in early 2023.

What is Naloxone?

Naloxone is an emergency first aid treatment for use in a potentially life-threatening overdose situation.

It reverses the respiratory suppression caused by opioids and opiates and can buy the casualty critical minutes until an ambulance arrives.

The treatment carried by officers will be administered via a single use intra-nasal spray device. During the test period, Naloxone was administered at least 80 times with positive outcomes on all but two occasions.

It has been on the list of medications which anyone can legally administer in an emergency to save a life since 2005.

Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson, Shetland local area commander, said: “Equipping our officers in Shetland with Naloxone supplements their existing extensive first aid training and helps them to fulfil one of our core roles, which is to protect and preserve the lives of our fellow citizens.

“Drug misuse has a devastating effect on individuals, families and entire communities. By working alongside partner agencies, I very much hope the carriage of Naloxone by our officers helps to saves lives and positively change attitudes.”