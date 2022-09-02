Contentious Papa Westray salmon farm proposals due before planning committee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Contentious Papa Westray salmon farm proposals due before planning committee

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
September 2, 2022, 11:45 am
Papa Westray salmon farm preview
Cooke aquaculture want to build six salmon farming cages in waters near East Moclett.

A planning application for a salmon farm, near Papa Westray, which has attracted dozens of objections, is to be viewed by Orkney council’s planning committee next week.

Cooke Aquaculture are asking for permission to build a six-cage farm in waters near East Moclett, Papa Westray. The farm would also come with a feed barge.

Following an Environmental Impact Assessment, the development has been recommended for approval. However, councillors will make their decision on September 8.

Among the many objectors are the Orkney Marine Mammal Research Initiative, Ariane Burgess MSP, Papa Westray’s No East Moclett Group, and author Amy Liptrot.

Over 100 objections

Of the 102 objections, 82 have been judged to be valid by the local authority as some came from the same individual addresses.

The summary of points from the objectors contains 40 bullet points.

These include objectors claiming the plans don’t accord with policy and guidance, there would be negative effects on the landscape and seascape, the design would dominate the coastal landscape, there would be light and noise pollution, and the local community would see no benefit.

Other concerns include pollution from chemicals and waste, impact on local bird and fish populations, and the reduction of water quality for sea swimmers.

However, no objections have been given by the six statutory consultation bodies, such as Historic Environment Scotland, Marine Scotland, and NatureScot.

One letter of support has also been received.

The island’s community council has not objected to the plans. However has put forward concerns about light pollution, debris washing ashore, the effect on the environment, and the impacts developments like this could have on the island’s natural beauty.

The Orkney Trout Fishing Association (OTFA) has welcomed the development of a fish farm away from sea trout spawning burns.

Concerns raised by statutory consultees

However, it has also raised some issues.

For example, it says there has been a dramatic increase in sea lice numbers and disease at farms in Orkney.

The OTFA also says the current approach to salmon farming is failing to protect Orkney’s Marine environment.

The association staunchly opposed proposals passed by Orkney council earlier this summer, for the expansion of salmon farms near Orphir and Hoy.

Cooke Aquaculture Scotland is claiming the site would create six jobs for those in Westray or Papa Westray. More jobs may also be created at the processing facilities in Hatston, Kirkwall.

The planning meeting, featuring the application, is due to be held from 2pm.

