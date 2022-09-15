Orkney council’s Scotwind negotiating team to be given another year for talks with developers?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A negotiating team within Orkney council – set up to talk to developers with respect to the Orkney Harbours Masterplan and ScotWind – could be given another year to do so.

On Tuesday, the policy and resources committee will be asked for the team’s remit to be extended until January 2024.

The report states that this is “due to recent increased and positive interest in the proposed developments at Scapa Deep Water Quay and Hatston,” as part of the council’s ambitious £230m Harbours Masterplan Phase 1.

Interestingly, these arrangements were originally made as it’s thought that there might not be enough time to consult with the full roster of councillors within “commercial and practical timeframes.”

This team was agreed upon back in December last year, and is made up of the:

Interim Chief Executive

Interim Executive Director of Finance, Regulatory, Marine and Transportation Services

Head of Legal Services

Interim Head of Finance

Head of Marine Services, Transportation and Harbour Master

Any other officers that the negotiating team nominate

This team was given powers to negotiate Heads of Terms and other commercial agreements arising from the announcement of Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind seabed leasing, in January.

Orkney council’s ScotWind negotiating has not yet fully used its powers

However, agreements can only be authorised after further consultation with certain council leaders. This includes the leader, depute leader and the chair and vice-chair of the development and infrastructure committee.

Using this process of negotiation and consultation, the team can make agreements around land acquisition or options to purchase land associated with the Orkney harbours masterplan and ScotWind.

It can’t award any construction contracts, however.

If there’s an agreement where the council has to commit to liability of more than £5million, committee approval is required.

The report notes that the team’s powers have not “fully been used” at this point.

Notably, the council has undergone major staffing restructure since the structure of the team was agreed upon. Three of the job titles included in it now have to be changed.

If councillors agree to the changes on Tuesday, this will also be reflected.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated new Facebook page HERE