‘No delays’ to funeral services at Inverness Crematorium – despite month-long breakdown of machine

One of only two cremators in the Highlands is out of order – and will not be repaired for another four weeks.

The machinery at Inverness Crematorium has been out of use since August.

Highland Council say there has been no delay to funerals, but some families claim they have been left waiting to say their goodbyes to loved ones.

One family, who did not want to be named, have been waiting since their loved one died – two days after The Queen – to have a funeral, which will now take place this week.

They claim the reason they have been given is that the machinery is out of order.

‘Need to be reliable’

Councillor Duncan Macpherson, who represents Inverness South, said that while people were paying around £959 – the highest fees he knew of to be cremated in the Highland capital – there appeared to be problems with the “state-of-the-art” machinery.

He said: “It has only been in place within the last five years.

“For many families waiting a long time to have a funeral can be very difficult.

“As I understand it the cremator has been out of commission for around four weeks and it will be a further four weeks for it to be fixed.

“Well, what if the other one breaks down as well? Will there be no funerals for weeks?”

Mr Macpherson said that at the last budget, members were told fees were high as there was a “standard to uphold” in the “state-of-the-art crematoria”.

He continued: “In the Highlands and for those that come from the islands as well, there is no choice if Inverness is not working. They will be forced to go to Cardross in Argyll or Maryhill in Glasgow for a cremation.

“With it, they will find the costs for cremation services greatly reduced. In Maryhill it is £660, and in Cardross it is £836.

“So these crematoria need to be in the best of condition for people to use. They need to be reliable.”

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “Inverness crematorium is currently operating with one cremator following a fault in the crematorium’s second cremator which occurred in late August.

“Repairs have been commissioned.

“It is currently taking around two weeks to arrange a cremation which is normal for this time of the year.”