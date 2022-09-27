High winds hamper driving conditions on A9 Dornoch Bridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists crossing the Dornoch Bridge are being urged to use caution due to high winds.

The bridge, which forms part of the A9 Inverness to Thurso trunk road, was shut in both directions for some time this morning due to the adverse weather conditions.

Met Office forecasters predict wind speeds on the Dornoch Firth will reach highs of 31mph.

A9 motorists faced a 19-mile diversion via the A836 and A949, passing through Bonar Bridge as the bridge was closed.

The Dornoch Firth crossing has since reopened.

However, drivers are being encouraged to use caution in light of the weather conditions.