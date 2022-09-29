Could the cost of living crisis see an increase in some crimes? Orkney’s interim police chief says service expects rise in thefts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Orkney’s interim chief of police says an increase in some crimes is being expected as a direct result of the cost of living crisis.

The county’s interim area commander, Chief Inspector Alasdair McLeod spoke to councillors on the local authority’s police and fire sub-committee this week.

Included in his report were figures for acquisitive crime in the county – such as housebreaking, shoplifting, and fraud – between April and June this year.

Many of these areas saw significant rises for the island’s county.

The number of fraud cases stands at 12, compared to a three-year average of 4.3.

Theft by shoplifting is at nine, again compared to a three-year average of 4.3.

This left committee chairman David Dawson wondering if the cost of living crisis is playing a part

A former police officer himself, the councillor asked: “Is this an indication of hardship in the community?

“It has been known in the past, there’s a clear correlation between acquisitive crime and economic deprivation and hardship.

“Is this an early warning sign?”

Why is crime going up?

Chief Inspector McLeod admitted that the shoplifting numbers could be attributed to a “one-person crime spree over a day or two”.

However, he also said increases in acquisitive crime are something Police Scotland are looking at nationally.

He added: “What we’re already seeing is increases in drive-offs from petrol stations.

“We do have seasonal increases in fuel thefts anyway.

“But, I would anticipate an increase in fuel thefts as a direct result of the cost of living situation.

“I don’t think shoplifting will be any different.”

Also included in the figures was a rise in assaults in the county, up to 38 for the year to date.

This is compared to a three-year average of 24.7 or up by 18 from the year before.

These figures were for common assaults, which haven’t resulted in serious injury.

The number of assaults that had resulted in serious injury was only one.

Chief Inspector McLeod said the increase in assaults is a “significant rise for an area that doesn’t generally suffer from violent crime”.

He also said he couldn’t see “a particular explanation” for the figure.

He added: “Often in island command areas, you look at one or two people committing multiple offences.

“There might be an element of that here.”