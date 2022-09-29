Clearer leadership and direction needed at Western Isles Council as watchdog finds financial failings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Clearer leadership and direction needed at Western Isles Council as watchdog finds financial failings

By Chris Cromar
September 29, 2022, 12:16 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 2:34 pm
Western Isles Council headquarters in Stornoway.
Western Isles Council headquarters in Stornoway.

Leadership and clear priorities are needed if Western Isles Council is to improve public services and address significant financial and workforce challenges, according to a watchdog.

The Accounts Commission, the independent body that holds councils to account, says it is seriously concerned about the need for necessary improvements, including in finances.

While it acknowledges the council has improved education services and grown the local economy, it found that its redesign of services has resulted in fewer savings than expected, with the pace of change being too slow.

Western Isles council chamber. Image: Western Isles Council

Financial findings

When comparing budgeted savings to actual savings, the authority failed to achieve its anticipated savings in each of the four years from 2018/19 to 2021/22.

Its worst result was in 2019/20, when the council was expected to make £2.5 million worth of savings but only made a total of £800,000.

There are financial concerns for Western Isles Council. Image: Shutterstock

In terms of budgeted capital spending, Western Isles Council underspent its capital budget every year between 2016/17 and 2020/21, with the latter seeing a predicted spend of £48.8 million, however, only £19.8 million was spent.

This leads to the recommendation in the report that the authority needs a longer-term plan to best manage its finances, however, it said it is not confident that the council can achieve this.

Complex challenges

The report also found that both the performance of and public satisfaction with some of the council’s services has dropped over the past five years, with the authority facing a number of complex challenges.

The Western Isles faces many issues, including depopulation. Image by Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

These include the largest real terms funding decrease of the 32 Scottish local authorities, depopulation, poor housing availability and the most severe fuel poverty in Scotland.

It found that the latter places significant pressures on recruiting staff, particularly in critical areas such as social care.

‘Must urgently develop a prioritised action plan’

Accounts Commission chairman, William Moyes said: “The Comhairle must urgently develop a prioritised action plan to address the serious issues it faces. It already has some of the elements it needs to make fundamental changes.

“It has an ambitious vision for the future and works well with communities and other partners.

“But without clear strategic direction and leadership from its councillors, supported effectively by officers, as well as crucial effective financial and capital planning, it remains uncertain whether the Comhairle can achieve the improvements it needs to make.”

Western Isles Council leader, Paul Steele added: “The Comhairle is committed to transparency and accountability in all we do and welcomes this report as an important contribution to that commitment.

“We note the findings of the Accounts Commission and remain committed to working for our communities in a challenging financial climate exacerbated by Covid and Brexit.”

Editor's Picks