MP writes to Aberdeenshire Council urging them to scrap recycling centre booking plans

An MP has written to Aberdeenshire Council to call for the recycling booking system to be scrapped.

Banff and Buchan David Duguid has written to the council’s infrastructure services committee, telling them the “overwhelming majority” of residents want the system axed.

The booking system was controversially introduced in June 2020 due to the pandemic.

But while Highland, Moray and Aberdeen councils have dropped the need to pre-book a timeslot, Aberdeenshire Council has maintained the system.

What are the proposed plans?

Council officers have put forward two options for the future of booking arrangements at recycling facilities and will discuss them at the committee on October 6.

Option one: Will implement a hybrid option at Peterhead, Banchory, Stonehaven and Macduff with non-booking days on Wednesdays and Saturdays. All other sites across Aberdeenshire would keep the current booking system.

Option two: Would remove the booking system at sites in Banff and Buchan, Buchan and Marr. Implementing a hybrid system in Kincardine and Mearns and Formartine, with a full booking system remaining in Garioch.

Both options would commence from Monday, November 28 through to July 28, 2023.

Booking system has been unpopular

The current appointment-only system has been continuing to cause problems.

The council carried out a survey on the scheme in 2021, finding that 38% of people were dissatisfied.

In April, staff reported being “abused” by frustrated locals after having to turn them away as the job has become a “nightmare”.

Many staff now advocate scrapping the entire current system.

There have also been concerns that fly-tipping has been increasing due to the current system.

‘Both options don’t go far enough’

In his letter, Mr Duguid has urged councillors to take into consideration the “abundant strength of public feeling” and to get rid of the booking system at sites in Aberdeenshire.

He has long campaigned for the system to be changed.

He said: “While I welcome some progress being made with the inclusion of the second option, both do not go far enough for residents in my constituency.

“I am aware a public consultation was held on this matter but I felt the questions were asked in a way that placed a presumption that respondents were content with the booking system.

“From the constituents, I have spoken to on the doorsteps, it is clear that an overwhelming majority of residents want a return to pre-covid arrangements.”

Councillors will consider the proposals put forward by officers when they meet on Thursday.