MP writes to Aberdeenshire Council urging them to scrap recycling centre booking plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

MP writes to Aberdeenshire Council urging them to scrap recycling centre booking plans

By Cameron Roy
September 29, 2022, 1:02 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 2:35 pm
David Duguid believes the booking system remains unpopular with his constituents. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.
David Duguid believes the booking system remains unpopular with his constituents. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson.

An MP has written to Aberdeenshire Council to call for the recycling booking system to be scrapped.

Banff and Buchan David Duguid has written to the council’s infrastructure services committee, telling them the “overwhelming majority” of residents want the system axed.

The booking system was controversially introduced in June 2020 due to the pandemic.

But while Highland, Moray and Aberdeen councils have dropped the need to pre-book a timeslot, Aberdeenshire Council has maintained the system.

What are the proposed plans?

Council officers have put forward two options for the future of booking arrangements at recycling facilities and will discuss them at the committee on October 6.

Option one: Will implement a hybrid option at Peterhead, Banchory, Stonehaven and Macduff with non-booking days on Wednesdays and Saturdays. All other sites across Aberdeenshire would keep the current booking system.

Option two: Would remove the booking system at sites in Banff and Buchan, Buchan and Marr. Implementing a hybrid system in Kincardine and Mearns and Formartine, with a full booking system remaining in Garioch.

Both options would commence from Monday, November 28 through to July 28, 2023.

Booking system has been unpopular

The current appointment-only system has been continuing to cause problems.

The council carried out a survey on the scheme in 2021, finding that 38% of people were dissatisfied.

Inverurie Recycling Centre. Image by Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

In April, staff reported being “abused” by frustrated locals after having to turn them away as the job has become a “nightmare”.

Many staff now advocate scrapping the entire current system.

There have also been concerns that fly-tipping has been increasing due to the current system. 

‘Both options don’t go far enough’

In his letter, Mr Duguid has urged councillors to take into consideration the “abundant strength of public feeling” and to get rid of the booking system at sites in Aberdeenshire.

He has long campaigned for the system to be changed.

David Duguid MP has hit out at the pre-booking requirement for recycling centres.

He said: “While I welcome some progress being made with the inclusion of the second option, both do not go far enough for residents in my constituency.

“I am aware a public consultation was held on this matter but I felt the questions were asked in a way that placed a presumption that respondents were content with the booking system.

“From the constituents, I have spoken to on the doorsteps, it is clear that an overwhelming majority of residents want a return to pre-covid arrangements.”

Councillors will consider the proposals put forward by officers when they meet on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Great Northern Road is closed near Smithfield Lane. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Section of Great Northern Road closed following a motorbike crash
Brewdog ellon
Brewdog served with HSE improvement notice following three safety breaches
Melissa and Mark Hamilton are fundraising for St Andrew’s Children’s Society. Image: Melissa Hamilton.
'They helped us form a forever family': Aberdeen couple to run a marathon for…
mobile speed camera
Driver caught doing 100mph was one of 500 flouting Drumoak's 30mph zone
nuffield health aberdeen
Nuffield Health to close all spa pools due to 'considerable' rise in energy prices
Raymond Craigie set fire to his wife's clothes. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Jilted husband sent wife a picture of her clothes on fire and asked: 'Any…
Councillor Glen Reid moved a motion to keep the 10th Century Book of Deer in the north-east, where it may have originated. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Plans to bring historic Book of Deer back to north-east for good refused by…
Councillors have backed plans for 44 homes at Peterculter but it will lead to the loss of a training pitch at Crombie Park. Peterculter. Image: Aberdeen City Council/DC Thomson Design Team
Councillors back plans to build 44 homes on Peterculter football pitch
Mark Junor and Elaine Young pleaded guilty to the culpable homicide of Martyn Stewart at his home in Peterhead. Picture of Mark Junor leaving Aberdeen High Court. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 23/08/2010 .
Convicted killer taped two metal pipes together in fake shotgun robbery
CR0038552 Food and drink story - first look of new Rosemount restaurant Tarragon by Graham Mitchell. Picture by Kenny Elrick 29/09/2022
First look: See inside new Aberdeen restaurant Tarragon by Graham Mitchell

More from Press and Journal

The proposal is based in the Raigmore area of the city. Image: Highland Council
New bus and emergency service connection proposed to ease congestion around Raigmore
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boost as Connor Barron set to return for New Firm derby next weekend
Roddy MacGregor in action for Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle duo are on comeback trail, Billy Dodds reveals
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Highland League: Allan Hale delighted as Huntly sign Callum Murray on two-year deal from…
Great Northern Road is closed near Smithfield Lane. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Section of Great Northern Road closed following a motorbike crash

Editor's Picks