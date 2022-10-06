Mallaig Book Festival welcomes its first poetry competition winner and announces an award-winning lineup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Mallaig Book Festival welcomes its first poetry competition winner and announces an award-winning lineup

By Shannon Morrison
October 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 6, 2022, 12:09 pm
Mallaig Book Festival line up to feature Hugh McMillan, Jackie Kay and Emma Grae
This year's author lineup to include Hugh McMillan, Jackie Kay and Emma Grae. Supplied by A Write Highland Hoolie/DC Thomson

Mallaig Book Festival has revealed new names for this year’s line-up – and the winner of their poetry competition.

In spirit of National Poetry Day, the Write Hihgland Hoolie has announced Jackie Kay, Emma Grae and Hugh McMillan among their author line-up.

This year, A Write Highland Hoolie celebrates its first ever poetry competition where entries were judged by award-winning poet, Marjorie Lofti.

The competition is held in memory of Deirdre Roberts, a key member of the organisation who sadly away passed in 2021.

Hoolie committee member, Ann Martin, says: “We decided the best way to commemorate her support was to inaugurate a poetry competition in her memory.”

Poetry competition winner Rafael Torrubia shares the story behind their winning entry.

Jackie Kay: ‘It’s a right laugh’

With each passing year, A Write Highland Hoolie has gone from strength to strength.

The book festival hosts an array of authors, musicians, speakers, poets and other creatives alike.

This year, the lineup features critically acclaimed talent such as Jackie Kay, Emma Grae, Hugh McMillan, Lin Anderson, Alan Windrum and more.

Jackie Kay amongst author line up to the Hoolie 2022
Jackie Kay is amongst this year’s Hoolie lineup. Photo by Mary McCartney

 

Award-winning author and poet, Jackie Kay, describes A Write Highland Hoolie as ‘a right laugh’.

“I had a fantastic and memorable time when I was there last, up into the wee small hours. The combination of music and poetry is second to none.”

Also ‘egregiously excited’ to attend the Mallaig Book Festival is poetry competition winner, Rafael Torrubia.

Rafael’s writing is ‘inflected’ with their Scottish upbringing

An award-winning writer of fiction, history and ‘all things in-between’, Rafael is no stranger to poetry.

They have published work with the National Gallery of Scotland, Jupiter Artland, Corvid Queen and more.

Rafael describes being the prize-winner as ‘wonderful’, as much of their writing “has been inflected” with their Scottish upbringing.

“It feels like coming home. This story meant a lot to me, so I’m glad it’s out there.”

Rafael Torrubia is the first ever winner of the Deirdre Roberts prize
Rafael is the first winner of the Deirdre Roberts prize. Photo by Rafael Torrubia

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rafael came across the Hoolie’s competition on Twitter, a platform they say is a place where poets and poetry magazines work hard to ‘foster a sense of community’.

“It’s amazing to me that I can log on in the morning and read poems from Hawaii, and Nigeria, and Paris, while I’m having my wee morning coffee in Fife.”

However, it would be an Arvon workshop in Totleigh Barton that would inspire their winning poem, ‘lamb’.

Winning poem was inspired by “waiting, hope and love”

Rafael went to the workshop as a respite from supporting their father through cancer treatment.

“At the time I was thinking a lot about waiting, hope, and love, and where we put things like hope or love when we have to hold them for longer than we feel capable of.”

Rafael has been writing since they were a child. “My mum claims a poem called Panda Up In Space was my first. I might have peaked early.”

However, it was when they joined a writing group at the National Gallery of Scotland that they got ‘hooked’.

Highland Bookshop in Fort William contributed £250 worth of book tokens to the competition winner
The Highland Bookshop donated £250 in book tokens as a first place prize. Supplied by The Highland Bookshop

 

Part of Rafael’s prize includes £250 in book tokens for The Highland Bookshop, which will be presented by Hugh McMillan.

When asked if they had a particular book they were excited to buy, Rafael said: “if I claimed to have narrowed down my massive shortlist, I’d be lying through my teeth.”

However, they do have their eye on Manchán Magan’s Tree Dogs, Banshee Fingers and Other Irish Words for Nature, as well as Robin Robertson’s Grimoire.

Although, they claim “half the fun is having something you never heard of sneak up on you”.

How to attend the Mallaig Book Festival

A Write Highland Hoolie is being hosted at the West Highland Hotel, Mallaig, from November 11th – 13th.

Tickets are available here.

You can also follow the Hoolie on Facebook for regular updates.

To see more of Rafael Torrubia, you can follow their journey on Twitter or website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Martin MacDougall has been picking up litter in Inverness city centre for 35 years. Image: Martin MacDougall/ Facebook.
Inverness street cleaner sweeps up 35 years in the job
Shetland coastal erosion site
Prehistoric pottery and mysterious stone box gathered in Shetland to protect them from coastal…
Shetland flag waving in the air
Should Shaetlan be recognised as a language? UHI working on groundbreaking Shetland language plan
Registrars in Campbeltown will take funeral services due to a shortage of ministers and celebrants in Kintyre.
Shortage of ministers leads to registrars training up for funeral services
Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa
Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa scoops prestigious accolade in World Travel Awards
Finstown traffic
Orkney council's Finstown traffic management U-turn – what do the councillors have to say?
a95 crash Ballindalloch
A95 Aberlour to Grantown road closed for four hours following crash near Ballindalloch
The Inverness driverless bus pilot scheme was officially launched on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Photos: Sandy McCook.
Inverness driverless bus pilot officially launches
North coast of Fair Isle, Shetland.
Shetlanders 'worried they will not survive the winter' as energy crisis grips islands
The crew of the Guiding Star were rescued in the North Sea. Image: MCA.
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…

Most Read

1
The crew of the Guiding Star were rescued in the North Sea. Image: MCA.
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…
2
Staff, including Dillan James Carter on right, leave the cinema. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our…
2
3
CR0027315 An ambulance at A&E Accident and Emergency, ARI, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 29-03-2021`
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
4
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
5
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen could be reopening "within weeks". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening…
6
6
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin exchanges words with Hibs' Ryan Porteous at Easter Road.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments
7
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has failed to comment on a potential 10-year timeline to fully restore maternity services in Moray. Picture shows; Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
9
Banffshire and Banffshire Coast
Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan
10
Council bosses have pledged that "anything not right will be rectified" after "serious concerns" were raised about damage to granite steps and the quality of work at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs
2

More from Press and Journal

North Sea platform at sunset.
Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his side to eradicate vulnerability at set-pieces
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails impact of 'revelation' Cammy Harper
Worrying Abut Money has been created to help people struggling to make ends meet. Image: PA.
Interactive online tool for money support launched in Moray
Martin MacDougall has been picking up litter in Inverness city centre for 35 years. Image: Martin MacDougall/ Facebook.
Inverness street cleaner sweeps up 35 years in the job
Shetland coastal erosion site
Prehistoric pottery and mysterious stone box gathered in Shetland to protect them from coastal…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.
'Extremely disappointed' Aberdeen to appeal Jim Goodwin's eight-match ban
Shetland flag waving in the air
Should Shaetlan be recognised as a language? UHI working on groundbreaking Shetland language plan
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date

Editor's Picks