Public inquiry triggered for village which fears it could be ‘imprisoned by pylons’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Public inquiry triggered for village which fears it could be ‘imprisoned by pylons’

By Rita Campbell
September 30, 2022, 5:03 pm Updated: September 30, 2022, 5:32 pm
Lisa Beckett of the No More Pylons in Dalmally campaign group beside one of the pylons already situated in the village.
Lisa Beckett of the No More Pylons in Dalmally campaign group beside one of the pylons already situated in the village.

Residents of a small Argyll village who fear they will soon be surrounded by pylons are celebrating a small victory.

The No More Pylons in Dalmally group has been campaigning against the Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) proposals for six years.

They do not want their village to be “imprisoned” by pylons.

The message is clear – No More Pylons.

Argyll and Bute councillors went against the advice of their own planning officers this week. Their objection to the project has triggered a public hearing.

The power company hopes to install eight miles of overhead line with 48 steel towers. But there are already 29 pylons in Dalmally.

A monument to the 18th Century Gaelic Poet Duncan Ban McIntyre is also sited nearby.

‘Community is already blighted’

Lisa Beckett of No More Pylons said: “The community here is already blighted by the proximity of these Scottish Power pylons to our beautiful countryside, homes, primary school and children’s play areas.

“It is already an unacceptable situation and SSEN’s proposed new line will effectively imprison Dalmally between two giant rows of pylons.

“We are appalled and outraged that our health and livelihoods are so carelessly dismissed for the sake of these power companies’ profits. We welcome the council’s decision to reject these proposals.”

The Duncan Ban memorial monument in Dalmally.

The double circuit lines would run from a proposed new substation at Creag Dhubh. They would then join the existing lines which travel through the village to Inverarnan.

This requires consent from the Scottish Government’s Energy Consents Unit (ECU).

As a statutory consultee, the council’s planning committee was consulted at its meeting on Wednesday.

Councillors reject officers’ advice

Chairman Kieron Green went against the planning officers’ advice. He brought forward a motion to object to the plan, which was carried unanimously.

He said: “I consider it important that all proposals are assessed against the approved Local Development Plan. The adverse impacts, including on the setting of the Duncan Ban monument, and the ancient woodland along parts of the route, were highlighted as part of assessment by officers.

“Members considered that these were sufficient enough, and contrary to Local Development Plan policies, for the council to submit an objection.”

Even the ponies say “neigh more pylons.”

Glenorchy and Innishail Community Council has objected to the proposal, submitting a petition signed by 215 people.

Sue Rawcliffe of the community council said: “We are very happy because it has been a long hard struggle for people here. We are a small community up against a big multi national company. At least we feel now that there will be proper scrutiny of the proposals.

“It has been a huge community effort. We have been fighting this since 2016. We were beginning to think we were banging our head off a wall. This gives us hope there may be another way forward.

‘Trying to make our voice heard’

“We are sure there is a route we can all agree on. This isn’t the right route.

“The overall feeling here is we are going to be encompassed by pylons.”

Council planners felt the overall development would not have a significant impact on the landscape.

Dalmally Train Station.

A spokeswoman for SSEN said: “We are disappointed by Argyll and Bute Council planning committee’s decision to object to our Section 37 application for the Creag Dhubh-Dalmally overhead line.

“We remain committed to work constructively with all stakeholders to minimise the impact of this decision on new renewable generation connections across Argyll, which are key to enable the country’s transition to net zero emissions and support our future energy security.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Frank To. Image: Euan Anderson.
Inverness-based artist Frank To to represent Scottish art in both England and Ireland
To go with story by Andrew Stewart. Two new councillors talk about problems and solutions at the Churchill barriers Picture shows; The first churchill barrier and councillors. Orkney. Andrew Stewart/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Breakwaters, better communication, and consultants – Orkney's new east councillors talk about the Churchill…
HGV crash
Lorry driver killed in crash with another HGV on A9 near Carrbridge
The A83 is closed due to water tanker crashing into a block of flats at Ardrishaig. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Water tanker crashes into Ardrishaig flats
Richard Noble, who was inspired by John Cobb, opens an exhibition in Drumadrochit to mark the 70th anniversary of cobb's death on Loch Ness. Image by Sandy McCook /DC Thomson
Wreaths and exhibition mark John Cobb's unique place in Loch Ness history 70 years…
Roy Bridge School could close this year
After more than 100 years, Roy Bridge Primary School could close for good
Where is the best place for a new school campus on Mull? Tobermory is where the high school is now - but in future it might be Tobermory.
Plans for a new school campus on Mull take a step forward
Morag Govans, sister of Renee and surrounded by family, speaks to the press following the case.
'It was hard not having a grave to visit': Renee MacRae's sister on what…
Postal workers have taken to the streets of Dingwall to campaign for more pay as the dispute rages on.
Postal workers in north and north-east warn they are prepared to impact Christmas deliveries…
Graphic showing Alistair Wilson surrounded by collage of police officers searching for clues.
Podcast and video claim police have new lead in Alistair Wilson doorstep murder case

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks