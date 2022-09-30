Draw made for Highland League Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brora Rangers will start their defence of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup with a home tie against Banks o’ Dee.

The draw for the preliminary round and first round took place at GPH’s Inverurie branch and was conducted by the company’s managing director Grant Shewan and Breedon Highland League president George Manson.

In the preliminary round, which will be played on Saturday October 29, Wick Academy host Formartine United at Harmsworth Park and Strathspey welcome Lossiemouth to Seafield Park.

In the first round, which will be played on Saturday November 12, holders Brora face Dee at Dudgeon Park, Fraserburgh welcome Inverurie Locos to Bellslea and Rothes travel to Brechin.

Deveronvale and Buckie Thistle clash in a local derby at Princess Royal Park, Keith meet Forres Mechanics in all-Moray tie, Turriff host Clachnacuddin, the winner of Wick v Formartine travels to Huntly and Strathspey or Lossiemouth will be at home to Nairn County.

Exciting draw

GPH managing director Shewan said: “There are some exciting ties there. The league has been really tight this season and it will be interesting to see how that translates into the cup.

“We’re really pleased to continue our support of the competition for another year.

“We had great fun with it last year and raised a bit of money for charity and hopefully we can continue that this year.

Manson added: “There are some very interesting ties and it’s good to have the competition underway again.

“It’s great that GPH are sponsoring the competition again, we’re always grateful to sponsors for their support.

The preliminary round draw is as follows: Wick Academy v Formartine United, Strathspey Thistle v Lossiemouth.

The first round draw is as follows: Turriff United v Clachnacuddin, Brechin City v Rothes, Strathspey Thistle/Lossiemouth v Nairn County, Brora Rangers v Banks o’ Dee, Huntly v Wick Academy/Formartine United, Keith v Forres Mechanics, Fraserburgh v Inverurie Locos, Deveronvale v Buckie Thistle.