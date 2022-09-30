Draw made for Highland League Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Draw made for Highland League Cup

By Callum Law
September 30, 2022, 5:14 pm
GPH Builders Merchants managing director Grant Shewan, left, and Breedon Highland League president George Manson, right, at the Highland League Cup draw. Pic by Wullie Marr
GPH Builders Merchants managing director Grant Shewan, left, and Breedon Highland League president George Manson, right, at the Highland League Cup draw. Pic by Wullie Marr

Brora Rangers will start their defence of the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup with a home tie against Banks o’ Dee.

The draw for the preliminary round and first round took place at GPH’s Inverurie branch and was conducted by the company’s managing director Grant Shewan and Breedon Highland League president George Manson.

In the preliminary round, which will be played on Saturday October 29, Wick Academy host Formartine United at Harmsworth Park and Strathspey welcome Lossiemouth to Seafield Park.

In the first round, which will be played on Saturday November 12, holders Brora face Dee at Dudgeon Park, Fraserburgh welcome Inverurie Locos to Bellslea and Rothes travel to Brechin.

Deveronvale and Buckie Thistle clash in a local derby at Princess Royal Park, Keith meet Forres Mechanics in all-Moray tie, Turriff host Clachnacuddin, the winner of Wick v Formartine travels to Huntly and Strathspey or Lossiemouth will be at home to Nairn County.

Exciting draw

GPH managing director Shewan said: “There are some exciting ties there. The league has been really tight this season and it will be interesting to see how that translates into the cup.

“We’re really pleased to continue our support of the competition for another year.

“We had great fun with it last year and raised a bit of money for charity and hopefully we can continue that this year.

Manson added: “There are some very interesting ties and it’s good to have the competition underway again.

A cement mixer was used for the Highland League Cup draw. Pic by Wullie Marr

“It’s great that GPH are sponsoring the competition again, we’re always grateful to sponsors for their support.

The preliminary round draw is as follows: Wick Academy v Formartine United, Strathspey Thistle v Lossiemouth.

The first round draw is as follows: Turriff United v Clachnacuddin, Brechin City v Rothes, Strathspey Thistle/Lossiemouth v Nairn County, Brora Rangers v Banks o’ Dee, Huntly v Wick Academy/Formartine United, Keith v Forres Mechanics, Fraserburgh v Inverurie Locos, Deveronvale v Buckie Thistle.

