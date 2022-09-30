Plans for new £13million Dingwall school edge forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Plans for new £13million Dingwall school edge forward

By Cameron Roy
September 30, 2022, 12:58 pm Updated: September 30, 2022, 2:37 pm
St Clement’s School in Dingwall. Image: Highland Council.
St Clement’s School in Dingwall. Image: Highland Council.

Plans to create a £13million new school in Dingwall have moved forward.

St Clement’s will move from Tulloch Street to Dochcarty Brae, where a new more modern, purpose-built school will be created.

Members of the education committee formally agreed the new site this week, but it will now need to go to full council for final approval.

It comes after the council operated a formal consultation from early March to late April.

St Clement’s School has a roll of about 38 children with complex and multiple additional needs from all over the Highlands.

Current building not fit for purpose

There have long been concerns the current school building is “not fit for purpose”.

The school consists of three separate buildings, which means the pupils have to go outside – regardless of the weather – to access basic facilities like the dining room.

In 2018, pupils were reportedly “having to wear coats and hats” to stay warm during the winter.

St Clement's School exterior shot
Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.

Local MSP Kate Forbes described the structure as “something out of Oliver Twist”.

The old building means it is particularly difficult for children in wheelchairs or with mobility issues to get around.

‘We continue to make good progress’

Education chairman John Finlayson said: “Whilst improvement works have been carried out over the years, the current school is no longer suitable in its condition or layout as a special needs school.

“It is vital that we continue to make good progress on a new replacement building.

“The public consultation process that has been carried out identifies community support for the relocation to Dochcarty Brae.”

Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson. Highland councillor John Finlayson of Skye.

Dochcarty Brae was chosen over seven other sites considered by the local authority education chiefs.

The changes at St Clement’s are part of a £60million commitment from Highland Council to improve a number of schools.

