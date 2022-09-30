Plans for new £13million Dingwall school edge forward

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to create a £13million new school in Dingwall have moved forward.

St Clement’s will move from Tulloch Street to Dochcarty Brae, where a new more modern, purpose-built school will be created.

Members of the education committee formally agreed the new site this week, but it will now need to go to full council for final approval.

It comes after the council operated a formal consultation from early March to late April.

St Clement’s School has a roll of about 38 children with complex and multiple additional needs from all over the Highlands.

Current building not fit for purpose

There have long been concerns the current school building is “not fit for purpose”.

The school consists of three separate buildings, which means the pupils have to go outside – regardless of the weather – to access basic facilities like the dining room.

In 2018, pupils were reportedly “having to wear coats and hats” to stay warm during the winter.

Local MSP Kate Forbes described the structure as “something out of Oliver Twist”.

The old building means it is particularly difficult for children in wheelchairs or with mobility issues to get around.

‘We continue to make good progress’

Education chairman John Finlayson said: “Whilst improvement works have been carried out over the years, the current school is no longer suitable in its condition or layout as a special needs school.

“It is vital that we continue to make good progress on a new replacement building.

“The public consultation process that has been carried out identifies community support for the relocation to Dochcarty Brae.”

Dochcarty Brae was chosen over seven other sites considered by the local authority education chiefs.

The changes at St Clement’s are part of a £60million commitment from Highland Council to improve a number of schools.