Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A cracking apple pie, afternoon tea and loyal customers: How a Fraserburgh tearoom was named best cafe in Scotland

By Lauren Robertson
September 30, 2022, 1:05 pm Updated: September 30, 2022, 2:41 pm
Lynne Gillan and her partner Malcolm Watson who own Nooks and Crannies, an award winning tearoom in Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Lynne Gillan and her partner Malcolm Watson who own Nooks and Crannies, an award winning tearoom in Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

When asked her favourite thing about Nooks and Crannies, owner Lynne Gillan said without hesitation: “It’s the customers, no doubt.”

The Fraserburgh tearoom won big at this year’s Food Awards Scotland, being named Cafe/Bistro of the Year.

Ever since she and her partner, Malcolm Watson, opened the cafe 12 years ago, they have thrived on the support of loyal customers.

“Without the customers we would have no awards, we would have no business,” she said.

“They were the ones who kept us going through Covid, they stood by us.”

Nooks and Crannies in Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Regional and national winners

Food Awards Scotland recognises the very best servers, specialists and suppliers in the industry.

Nooks and Crannies was initially named Cafe/Bistro of the Year for the north after being nominated by customers, which Ms Gillan was already “absolutely delighted” with.

She added: “I think everybody who was there is a worthy winner, it’s very difficult to know how they’ve whittled it down.”

All five regional winners were then ranked against one another and the Fraserburgh tearoom came out on top.

Ms Gillan said: “We’ve won a lot of awards over the years, so we’re just delighted that our standards haven’t dropped.”

Some of the delicious offerings at Nooks and Crannies. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

‘We like to spoil them’

Ms Gillan said Nooks and Crannies is most loved for its afternoon teas, which are currently fully booked on Saturdays until November.

The couple tries their best to make its offering unique, packing each of the afternoon tea’s three stages with homemade goodness.

“We like to spoil them, when you go out for an afternoon tea you just want to sit back and relax,” said Ms Gillan.

“They get their savouries first which are all warm from the oven. Then we do an intermediary course of mango sorbet, then they get their desserts and cakes, finished off with hot apple pie and cream.”

Lynne Gillan and Malcolm Watson at Nooks and Crannies. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘We love what we do’

Along with their infamous apple pie, guests can expect to enjoy mini Yorkshire puddings stuffed full of beef bourguignon and a fresh summer berry mousse.

This is only the beginning of the awards season for Nooks and Crannies, who is up for another three culinary awards in the coming months.

But for Ms Gillan and Mr Watson it isn’t about the awards, but fulfilling their passion.

“We’re dedicated to what we do, and the thing is we love what we do,” said Ms Gillan.

“It helps when you enjoy your work, we just love it.”

Tags

Conversation

