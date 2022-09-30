Plans for a new school campus on Mull take a step forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Plans for a new school campus on Mull take a step forward

By Louise Glen
September 30, 2022, 4:54 pm Updated: September 30, 2022, 5:10 pm
Where is the best place for a new school campus on Mull? Tobermory is where the high school is now - but in future it might be Tobermory.
A new campus on the Isle of Mull may be on the cards, after councillors agreed to submit a case for funding to the Scottish Government.

Argyll and Bute Council agreed to submit the business case and funding application to the government’s Learning Estate Investment Programme (LEIP).

But the big question for islanders might be not be “should there be a new campus?” – and more “where should the new campus be?”.

It follows a series of public engagement sessions on Mull, to gather views on what type of campus would work for the island.

An Argyll and Bute Council spokeswoman said the sessions were well attended and overwhelming support was expressed.

Councillor Yvonne McNeilly.

Councillor Yvonne McNeilly, the council’s policy lead for education, said: “It is clear from the feedback we received at the public engagement events that people are keen for a new campus on the island and we want to work with them to make that happen.

“Submitting a bid to the LEIP doesn’t mean that it’s a done deal. We will be competing for funding against local authorities across the country and the final decision will rest with Scottish Government ministers.

“Even then, the LEIP does not fully fund projects; if the bid is successful the council will have to make a major financial commitment to the project.”

She continued: “We are fortunate, however, that we have the backing of the local community and this will hopefully strengthen our submission.”

What happens on the island at the moment?

At the moment Mull’s high school is in Tobermory, the largest settlement on the islands. It was built in the 1980s, and is situated on a hill above the town.

Craignure on the Isle of Mull

Children from the north end of the inner Hebridean attend school in Tobermory, with children from the south of the island, and from the island of Iona, zoned for Oban High School.

For those pupils who attend in Oban, there is a school hostel for children, aged between 11 and 19, who spend Monday to Fridays in the west coast town.

There is some debate on Mull and Iona in regard to where any new school should be built.

For some, having the school in a central place on the island, such as Craignure, would be preferable.

For other families, moving the campus away from Tobermory would mean many more children having to travel.

The distance from Tobermory to Craignure is around 35 minutes.

From Iona to Craignure the journey time, including a ferry trip, is nearer an hour-and-a- half.

The Scottish Government will announce successful applications in December, after which feedback will be reported back to the Argyll and Bute Council in early 2023.

[[title]]

[[text]]
Editor's Picks