Abandoned Shetland home turned into house of horrors with Halloween artwork

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A derelict house in Shetland has been transformed into a spooky outdoor Halloween exhibition.

Local artist Balazs Onhausz decided to put up the paintings on the building with Halloween looming.

They feature characters such as Dracula and Wednesday from the Addams Family.

Onhausz says the paintings, displayed on Park Hall on Shetland’s west mainland, are for sale and proceeds will go to a local community in a bid to save a church.

Earlier this year Park Hall owner Shetland Amenity Trust invited expressions of interest in the C-listed building.

It was built in circa 1900 by a local doctor, and it now needs extensive work should it be redeveloped.

The amenity trust said it had no plans to remove the artwork at this stage.

Onhausz has previously grabbed attention with DIY outdoor exhibitions and artwork, including a Batman themed painting in the ruins of a Second World War coastal battery.

He also courted controversy in 2017 by scaling an oil rig, which was being decommissioned in Shetland, while dressed as Spiderman for a selfie.