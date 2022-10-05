Abandoned Shetland home turned into house of horrors with Halloween artwork

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Abandoned Shetland home turned into house of horrors with Halloween artwork

By Chris Cope
October 5, 2022, 11:50 am Updated: October 5, 2022, 11:51 am
A derelict house in Shetland has been transformed into a spooky outdoor Halloween exhibition.

Local artist Balazs Onhausz decided to put up the paintings on the building with Halloween looming.

They feature characters such as Dracula and Wednesday from the Addams Family.

Onhausz says the paintings, displayed on Park Hall on Shetland’s west mainland, are for sale and proceeds will go to a local community in a bid to save a church.

Earlier this year Park Hall owner Shetland Amenity Trust invited expressions of interest in the C-listed building.

It was built in circa 1900 by a local doctor, and it now needs extensive work should it be redeveloped.

The amenity trust said it had no plans to remove the artwork at this stage.

Onhausz has previously grabbed attention with DIY outdoor exhibitions and artwork, including a Batman themed painting in the ruins of a Second World War coastal battery.

He also courted controversy in 2017 by scaling an oil rig, which was being decommissioned in Shetland, while dressed as Spiderman for a selfie.

