Tributes to former North Uist and Benbecula councillor Neil Beaton

Flags are flying at half mast in Benbecula following the death of a highly regarded councillor.

Former North Uist and Benbecula councillor Neil Beaton died at his home in Knockintorran, North Uist.

Tributes have been pouring in from across the council praising his knowledge and dedication to the local community.

The Comhairle flag is also flying at half-mast above the Balivanich office as a mark of respect.

Dedicating his life to services in the Western Isles

Mr Beaton served as a councillor on Western Isles Council from 2012 to 2017 and took on the role as vice-chairman of the environment and protective services committee.

He returned from the Central Belt to his family roots in North Uist some 40 years ago.

He took up employment locally and retiring from QinetiQ on the Hebrides Range prior to his election to the North Uist and Benbecula ward.

Mr Beaton was also a member of North Uist Community Council, a clerk to the grazings committee in Knockintorran and served as a director of North Uist Development Company.

Council convener Kenny Macleod said their thoughts remain with Mr Beaton’s family.

He said: “Neil was a knowledgeable and unassuming individual who worked quietly and very effectively for his local community. Our thoughts are with Neil’s family and friends at this sad time, particularly his wife Grace and daughters Laura and Kirsty.”