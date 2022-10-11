Disabled swimmer forced to pull herself out of pool for a year due to ‘broken’ hoist

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A disabled swimmer who has been forced to pull herself out of the water due to a “broken hoist” is calling for the kit to finally be fixed – a year on.

Meg O’Reilly was paralysed from the waist down after falling from her loft more than 20 years ago.

But swimming has helped the 78-year-old regain some mobility, after being told at first she would be a in a wheelchair for life.

She has been a regular at Sutherland Swimming Pool for 15 years, but last year was told a hoist that would help her get in and out of the water was “out of order”.

She has sought action from High Life Highland (HLH) and Highland Council to get the hoist back into use, before asking The Press and Journal to assist.

But after repeatedly raising questions on Mrs O’Reilly’s behalf with both High Life and the council, it is still unclear if the hoist is out of order, or simply not in use.

The hoist at Sutherland Swimming Pool runs from a disabled changing room into the pool.

Swimming is dangerous without the hoist

Mrs O’Reilly was paralysed from the waist down in her 50s until she took up swimming to improve her mobility.

She lives in Rogart, near Golspie – about eight miles from the pool.

Instead of making the lengthy drive to another one, she has persevered until now – sitting on the side of the pool and dropping in, and then pulling herself out by a set of steps.

But with her condition deteriorating recently, she decided enough was enough and began complaining to Highland Council and High Life Highland to get the hoist repaired.

After getting nowhere, she contacted the P&J for help.

She said the lack of a hoist, coupled with a disabled changing room that can not be used, means anyone who needs help to swim would need to go elsewhere.

She said: “It was driving me nuts. I live in Rogart eight miles away from Golspie. So while I could go to another pool it is a lot more effort, as they are miles away.

“My condition has deteriorated recently so I can not get out the pool unaided.

“The staff at the pool are so kind and helpful, and they would do anything they can to help – but they can not pull me out the pool, I would not ask them.”

‘Just too dangerous’

She added: “I have been on the phone to the council as it has been out of order for a year.

“The disabled changing room has also been out of order.”

We asked both Highland Council and HLH when the hoist would be brought back into use.

Highland Council, which owns the building and equipment, said: “Engineers attended the site and said that the equipment – specifically the patient harness and electric patient hoist – were found to be in working order and safe to use.

“The electric lifting bed is not available for use at present due to the ongoing refurbishments.

“We are aware of the importance of this piece of equipment to people with disabilities and we are liaising with colleagues at High Life Highland to ensure this service is brought back into action as soon as possible.”

A spokesman later clarified that it was not that a part was necessarily broken, but it was unable to be used as it could not be taken from the changing rooms to the poolside because of improvement works.

Mrs O’Reilly said that she is not aware of any improvement works, but believes the disabled changing room may have been closed for improvements as its floor tiles were loose and the toilet was “wobbly”.

But she said it had been closed for more than a year – ruling out anyone with mobility issues getting in and out the pool.

She asked that the hoist was brought to the side of the pool so that anyone could now get in or out.

A spokeswoman for HLH said: “We apologise to people using the Sutherland swimming pool at Golspie that the hoist for the pool is out of action at present due to ongoing works being carried out in the changing area.

“Our staff are currently looking into how the hoist may be safely operated during these ongoing works.”

‘It’s not only about swimming’

Mrs O’Reilly said she hopes the “very important equipment” is now fixed soon, adding: “It is just silly that it is not there to help people get in and out the pool. There are three sessions a week at Golspie pool for people with disabilities.

“It is not only about swimming, it is about taking care of the community.

“After my accident, at the age of 55, swimming got me back on with my life. Without swimming, I would go back down again.

“I am up in arms about it, and really hope that we will be able to get it resolved as soon as possible.”