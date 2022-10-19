Caithness poet uses inspiration from her life to win gold at Royal National Mod

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A poetry writer from Caithness has been recognised for her work as she leans on her own life experiences for inspiration.

Christine Stone, from Castletown, won the Ailsa Quaiche and the Lewis and Harris Gold Medal in the Royal National Mod’s literacy awards.

She entered three poems into the competition, earning her first place.

The 61-year-old supply teacher and early years practitioner said creating the poems was a delight.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted but you know the delight for me is in the creation of the pieces. If you enjoy that journey then the outcome shouldn’t matter so much.

“We can get fixated on thinking, why am I not successful, but actually its the opposite. It’s good enough when you feel that pleasure, when you put that last full stop down in the last piece and you think, that it is, this is me and this is what I want to say. ”

Inspiration from life’s trials and tribulations

Originally from Back on Lewis, the islander said her pieces are written from the heart.

They touch upon issues of memory loss and the journey that follows, the feelings surrounding loss and how people try and strengthen themselves when they try to ride above the difficulties they face.

“They are based, for me, on experience,” she added.

“I cared for someone with dementia. I saw that journey from knowing who I was, to being so close and then her not having a clue and the heartbreak that goes with that. For me, it’s always writing from experience. I write from my heart.”

Mrs Stone has competed in the Mod since she was a child.

This year she also took third place in the short story category, after entering two pieces of work.