Royal National Mod: Wednesday results

Participants showcased their Gaelic talents in singing and poetry at the Royal National Mod in Perth today.

After the success of this year’s event so far, which started on Friday, male and female performers of various ages took to stages across the Fair City for the fourth day of competitions on Wednesday.

Today also saw Lewis-born poet, journalist and lecturer Peter Mackay named as Bard of An Comunn Gaidhealach

Over the course of the festival, which is organised by An Comunn Gaidhealach, musicians and participants of all ages will compete for some of the Mod’s most coveted awards.

Full list of Wednesday’s winners

Solo Singing Ladies Gold Medal Qualifier

1. Saffron Hanvidge, Inbhir Nis

2. Kirsty Watt, Steòrnabhagh

3. Catriona Bain, Griais

Òran Mòr Ladies Gold Medal Qualifier

1. Kirsty Watt, Steòrnabhagh

2. Annie Catriona MacDonald, Lunnain

3. Raonaid Deans, Comar nan Allt

Solo Singing Ladies Learner Silver Pendant Final

1. Rena Gertz, Sliabh a’ Chlamhain

2. Sandie Kennedy, Obar Pheallaidh

3. Lynn NicDhòmhnaill, Ìle

4. Lesley Buchanan-Enfield, Galashiels

Solo Singing Mens Learner Silver Pendant Final

1. Jonathan Fairgrieve, Leòdhas

2. Colin West, Lunnainn

3. Campbell McKenzie, Steòrnabhagh

Poetry Recitation Fluent Mixed 11-12

1. Finlay Montgomery, Sgoil MhicNeacail

2. Calum Alasdair Rothach, Àrd-sgoil Phort Rìgh

3. Hannah Robertson, Acadamaidh Rìoghail Bhaile Dhubhthaich

Poetry Recitation Fluent Mixed 13 – 15

1. Maeve Anne Dhòmhnallach, Sgoil Ghàidhlig Ghlaschu

2. Muireann Dalton, Sgoil Ghàidhlig Ghlaschu

3. Zoe Drysdale, Acadamaidh Dhùghlais

Solo Singing Mens Gold Medal Qualifier

1. Ruairidh Gray, Uibhist a Deas

2. Iain MacCarmaig, Port Rìgh

3. Seumas Mac an t-Sagairt, Eilean Leòdhais

Òran Mòr Mens Gold Medal Qualifier

1. Ruairidh Gray, Uibhist a Deas

2. Iain MacCarmaig, Port Rìgh

3. Seumas Mac an t-Sagairt, Eilean Leòdhais

Solo – Mens Learner Silver Pendant Qualifier “Teaghlach”

1. Colin West, Lunnainn

2. Jonathan Fairgrieve, Leòdhas

3. Campbell McKenzie, Steòrnabhagh

Solo – Mens Learner Silver Pendant Qualifier

1. Jonathan Fairgrieve, Leòdhas

2. Colin West, Lunnainn

3. Campbell McKenzie, Steòrnabhagh

Solo – Ladies Learner Silver Pendant Qualifier “Teaghlach”

1. Rena Gertz, Sliabh a’ Chlamhain

2. Lynn NicDhòmhnaill, Ìle

3. Sandie Kennedy, Obar Pheallaidh

Solo Singing Ladies Learner Silver Pendant Qualifier

1. Rena Gertz, Sliabh a’ Chlamhain

2. Lynn NicDhòmhnaill, Ìle

3. Sandie Kennedy, Obar Pheallaidh