Royal National Mod: Wednesday results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Royal National Mod: Wednesday results

By Chris Cromar
October 19, 2022, 9:17 pm Updated: October 19, 2022, 9:19 pm
Gaelic Learner of the Year, Sheena Amos of Skye with newly crowned Gaelic Bard, Peter Mackay (right) originally from Lewis and president of An Comunn Gaidhealach, Allan Campbell. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Gaelic Learner of the Year, Sheena Amos of Skye with newly crowned Gaelic Bard, Peter Mackay (right) originally from Lewis and president of An Comunn Gaidhealach, Allan Campbell. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.

Participants showcased their Gaelic talents in singing and poetry at the Royal National Mod in Perth today.

After the success of this year’s event so far, which started on Friday, male and female performers of various ages took to stages across the Fair City for the fourth day of competitions on Wednesday.

Today also saw Lewis-born poet, journalist and lecturer Peter Mackay named as Bard of An Comunn Gaidhealach

Over the course of the festival, which is organised by An Comunn Gaidhealach, musicians and participants of all ages will compete for some of the Mod’s most coveted awards.

Full list of Wednesday’s winners

Solo Singing Ladies Gold Medal Qualifier
1. Saffron Hanvidge, Inbhir Nis
2. Kirsty Watt, Steòrnabhagh
3. Catriona Bain, Griais

Saffron Hanvidge of Inverness with the Mary C. MacNiven Memorial Salver in solo singing. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.

Òran Mòr Ladies Gold Medal Qualifier
1. Kirsty Watt, Steòrnabhagh
2. Annie Catriona MacDonald, Lunnain
3. Raonaid Deans, Comar nan Allt

Solo Singing Ladies Learner Silver Pendant Final
1. Rena Gertz, Sliabh a’ Chlamhain
2. Sandie Kennedy, Obar Pheallaidh
3. Lynn NicDhòmhnaill, Ìle
4. Lesley Buchanan-Enfield, Galashiels

Solo Singing Mens Learner Silver Pendant Final
1. Jonathan Fairgrieve, Leòdhas
2. Colin West, Lunnainn
3. Campbell McKenzie, Steòrnabhagh

Kirsty Watt of Stornoway with the Mr and Mrs Archibald Macdonald Memorial Trophy and the Joyce Murray Trophy for the Oran Mor. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.

Poetry Recitation Fluent Mixed 11-12
1. Finlay Montgomery, Sgoil MhicNeacail
2. Calum Alasdair Rothach, Àrd-sgoil Phort Rìgh
3. Hannah Robertson, Acadamaidh Rìoghail Bhaile Dhubhthaich

Poetry Recitation Fluent Mixed 13 – 15
1. Maeve Anne Dhòmhnallach, Sgoil Ghàidhlig Ghlaschu
2. Muireann Dalton, Sgoil Ghàidhlig Ghlaschu
3. Zoe Drysdale, Acadamaidh Dhùghlais

Winner of the An Comunn Gaidhealach Pendant, Maeve Dhomhnallach of Glasgow. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.

Solo Singing Mens Gold Medal Qualifier
1. Ruairidh Gray, Uibhist a Deas
2. Iain MacCarmaig, Port Rìgh
3. Seumas Mac an t-Sagairt, Eilean Leòdhais

Òran Mòr Mens Gold Medal Qualifier
1. Ruairidh Gray, Uibhist a Deas
2. Iain MacCarmaig, Port Rìgh
3. Seumas Mac an t-Sagairt, Eilean Leòdhais

Solo – Mens Learner Silver Pendant Qualifier “Teaghlach”
1. Colin West, Lunnainn
2. Jonathan Fairgrieve, Leòdhas
3. Campbell McKenzie, Steòrnabhagh

Solo – Mens Learner Silver Pendant Qualifier
1. Jonathan Fairgrieve, Leòdhas
2. Colin West, Lunnainn
3. Campbell McKenzie, Steòrnabhagh

Silver Pendant winners, Jonathan Fairgrieve of Lewis, who won the men’s event with Rena Gertz of Prestonpans who won the ladies event in the Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.

Solo – Ladies Learner Silver Pendant Qualifier “Teaghlach”
1. Rena Gertz, Sliabh a’ Chlamhain
2. Lynn NicDhòmhnaill, Ìle
3. Sandie Kennedy, Obar Pheallaidh

Solo Singing Ladies Learner Silver Pendant Qualifier
1. Rena Gertz, Sliabh a’ Chlamhain
2. Lynn NicDhòmhnaill, Ìle
3. Sandie Kennedy, Obar Pheallaidh

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scotland

AN 82-year-old woman who died in a crash on Orkney has been named by police (David Cheskin/PA)
Woman, 82, who died in Orkney crash named by police
Organisers have apologised to Eilish McColgan after her record-breaking run was invalidated because the course was too short (Mike Egerton/PA)
Eilish McColgan’s 10k record invalid after run course found to be 150m short
A man was found dead after a fire in Glasgow, Police Scotland said (PA)
Investigation under way after man is found dead following flat fire
The number of coronavirus patients in Scotland’s hospitals increased last week, new figures showed (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rise in Covid patients in Scotland’s hospitals, figures show
Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police find cannabis worth £100,000 after pulling over car on motorway
David Tennant (Suzan Moore/PA)
David Tennant ‘considered for Bond role alongside Daniel Craig’
Gaelic Learner of the Year, Sheena Amos of Skye with newly crowned Gaelic Bard, Peter Mackay (right) originally from Lewis and president of An Comunn Gaidhealach, Allan Campbell. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach's daily X7 cancellations with families after…
4
Analysis suggests retailers could struggle to convince shoppers to splash out on non-essential goods this Christmas (Philip Toscano/PA)
Retailers ‘facing tough Christmas as inflation hits real-terms sales growth’
Gaelic Learner of the Year, Sheena Amos of Skye with newly crowned Gaelic Bard, Peter Mackay (right) originally from Lewis and president of An Comunn Gaidhealach, Allan Campbell. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod: Tuesday results
Gaelic Learner of the Year, Sheena Amos of Skye with newly crowned Gaelic Bard, Peter Mackay (right) originally from Lewis and president of An Comunn Gaidhealach, Allan Campbell. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
'Straight-talking Shetlander' Robert Laurenson played for Aberdeen FC and rose to top of Clydesdale…

Most Read

1
Gaelic Learner of the Year, Sheena Amos of Skye with newly crowned Gaelic Bard, Peter Mackay (right) originally from Lewis and president of An Comunn Gaidhealach, Allan Campbell. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Forever family home on the market for £350,000 in Kingswells
2
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
3
Gaelic Learner of the Year, Sheena Amos of Skye with newly crowned Gaelic Bard, Peter Mackay (right) originally from Lewis and president of An Comunn Gaidhealach, Allan Campbell. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
4
Gaelic Learner of the Year, Sheena Amos of Skye with newly crowned Gaelic Bard, Peter Mackay (right) originally from Lewis and president of An Comunn Gaidhealach, Allan Campbell. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
‘Danger to the public’ jailed after ‘bizarre’ behaviour towards multiple women
5
Gaelic Learner of the Year, Sheena Amos of Skye with newly crowned Gaelic Bard, Peter Mackay (right) originally from Lewis and president of An Comunn Gaidhealach, Allan Campbell. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Painter who flashed pensioner claimed he was playing with sandpaper, not penis
6
Gaelic Learner of the Year, Sheena Amos of Skye with newly crowned Gaelic Bard, Peter Mackay (right) originally from Lewis and president of An Comunn Gaidhealach, Allan Campbell. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families after…
4
7
Gaelic Learner of the Year, Sheena Amos of Skye with newly crowned Gaelic Bard, Peter Mackay (right) originally from Lewis and president of An Comunn Gaidhealach, Allan Campbell. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Mum forced to store £36,000 of drugs by ‘terrifying’ dealer known as ‘Jamaican Leon’
8
Gaelic Learner of the Year, Sheena Amos of Skye with newly crowned Gaelic Bard, Peter Mackay (right) originally from Lewis and president of An Comunn Gaidhealach, Allan Campbell. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen nursery inspection found smelly nappy bin had not been emptied for ‘two to…
9
Gaelic Learner of the Year, Sheena Amos of Skye with newly crowned Gaelic Bard, Peter Mackay (right) originally from Lewis and president of An Comunn Gaidhealach, Allan Campbell. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Man’s animal ban after unkempt dogs with ‘fur matted from nose to bottom’ seized…
10
Gaelic Learner of the Year, Sheena Amos of Skye with newly crowned Gaelic Bard, Peter Mackay (right) originally from Lewis and president of An Comunn Gaidhealach, Allan Campbell. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more

More from Press and Journal

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes…
Gaelic Learner of the Year, Sheena Amos of Skye with newly crowned Gaelic Bard, Peter Mackay (right) originally from Lewis and president of An Comunn Gaidhealach, Allan Campbell. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
Liam Miller member of Moray Darts
Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire
Gaelic Learner of the Year, Sheena Amos of Skye with newly crowned Gaelic Bard, Peter Mackay (right) originally from Lewis and president of An Comunn Gaidhealach, Allan Campbell. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
'Football is cruel' - Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian…
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'On the run' man caught looking after almost £50,000 of cocaine and heroin
Belford Hospital, Fort William
A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from…
Gaelic Learner of the Year, Sheena Amos of Skye with newly crowned Gaelic Bard, Peter Mackay (right) originally from Lewis and president of An Comunn Gaidhealach, Allan Campbell. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Son's terrifying campaign of violence against parents to fund drug addiction
Orkney learning support
Early plans for £40m support for learning centre in Orkney get committee's thumbs-up as…
Gaelic Learner of the Year, Sheena Amos of Skye with newly crowned Gaelic Bard, Peter Mackay (right) originally from Lewis and president of An Comunn Gaidhealach, Allan Campbell. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Angus Peter Campbell: Keep questioning power, privilege and politics
Gaelic Learner of the Year, Sheena Amos of Skye with newly crowned Gaelic Bard, Peter Mackay (right) originally from Lewis and president of An Comunn Gaidhealach, Allan Campbell. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Buckie's old lemonade factory could be given a new lease of life

Editor's Picks

Most Commented