Home News Highlands & Islands

Missing Easter Ross woman last seen in Rutherglen

By Ross Hempseed
October 23, 2022, 9:38 am Updated: October 23, 2022, 12:36 pm
Tamara Walsh went missing on October 11. Image: Police Scotland.
A woman from Easter Ross, who has been reported missing, was last seen in Rutherglen, Glasgow.

Tamara Walsh, 27, was last seen in the Rowantree Avenue area of Rutherglen at around 4am on Tuesday, October 11.

Ms Walsh is from the Alness area.

Police are now appealing to the public for information to help find her.

She is described as being around 5ft 7ins with long brown hair.

Police were unable to say what she was wearing at the time she went missing.

Anyone who has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0832 of 21 October, 2022.

