‘This has all the makings of an excellent squad’ – Aberdeen fans react to 2-1 victory at Motherwell

Goals from Bojan Miovski and Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes helped the Dons address their woeful away record with a 2-1 victory at Motherwell.

The Dons had won only two of their previous 23 away games in the Premiership before Saturday’s encounter at Fir Park.

Unsurprisingly, the Red Army were delighted with a valuable three points which leaves the Dons in third spot ahead of next weekend’s trip to Ibrox to face Rangers.

Scott Wilkinson wrote: “This has all the makings of an excellent squad. We’re seeing improvement all the time.

“We played well in the first half, and were unlucky with Duk’s goal being called offside. 2-0 at that stage could well have seen the floodgates open.

“As it was we looked fairly solid at the back, the one time we switched off, we lost a goal, but that man Duk stepped up again. That was a huge win today, that’s a real showing of intent from us there.”

Leslie Smith added: “What a hard-fought performance and victory. A big well done to the players and management they deserve it for a gritty showing away from home.”

David Methven was impressed by the blossoming partnership between Duk and Miovski in attack.

He said: “Clinical finishing from our two main strikers. Hanging on a bit at the end, but to be expected when the home side is launching everything into our box.”

Wayne Ritchie wrote: “The amount of fouls Well committed was ridiculous, though we played well. Duk is gonna be a legend.”

What a player Ramadani is. From this position we get the winner. Thought he was immense today. pic.twitter.com/ae7MlYW0uF — Andy Gove (@govie10) October 22, 2022

It was Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart who caught the eye of Darren Douglas.

He said: “I have been a massive critic of Stewart, so it’s only fair to give him credit when due. The last two games, he has been good, let’s hope he can keep it up.”

We've been on a good streak ever since Jim changed from the trackies to the above 🧐 — Natalie Brown (@nats_123_brown) October 22, 2022

Kev Bruce believes Jim Goodwin’s change in formation to a 3-5-2 is getting the best out of Stewart.

He wrote: “Great result, decent away performance. Think the three at the back suits us better. Stewart, in particular, looking a lot more comfortable.

“Miovski and Duk have the makings of a great partnership, think we can expect 15-20 goals from each if they stay fit.

“Optimistic we can get points next week if we start on the front foot like today.”

To be fair, if I were on VAR duties I’d probably want to watch that finish again as well. — Andy Kite (@andyjkite) October 23, 2022