Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident’s debit card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident’s debit card

By Lauren Taylor
October 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 26, 2022, 9:06 am
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps

A supervisor at an Oban care home for adults has been struck off after stealing a resident’s debit card.

Donna Barley was working at the Etive House Care Home in Benderloch when she stole the bank card sometime between November 18, 2020, and February 14, 2021.

The Scottish Social Services Council heard Ms Barley had pretended to be the lawful holder of the debit card to another employee on February 14, 2021.

On that occasion, she convinced the employee to accept the card to pay for goods worth £20.74.

The watchdog has now found Barley’s fitness to practice is impaired, and imposed a removal order.

Abused the trust

The SSSC’s determination says Barley “abused the trust” placed in her by the service user, their family and her employer.

Furthermore, she has shown “no insight, regret or apology” to her victim who suffered financial harm as a result of her actions.

The report added: “Social service workers are trusted to care for the most vulnerable members of society. They are expected to be honest and trustworthy.

“The behaviour is very serious and falls far below the standards expected of registered workers. Such behaviour breaches the fundamental value of the profession to be honest and trustworthy.

“As the behaviour relates to your values, it is difficult to remediate. The SSSC has no reassurance that the behaviour would not be repeated. You have shown no insight or regret. If the behaviour were to be repeated there would be a real risk of harm to vulnerable people who may be at risk of financial harm.

“Therefore, there is a clear and ongoing public protection risk.”

‘We fully support decision’

Ms Barley was immediately suspended after bosses found out about her behaviour.

A spokeswoman for Etive House Care Home said: “As soon as we were notified of Ms Barley’s behaviour, we immediately suspended her and launched an investigation.

“We can confirm that she has not worked at Etive House since February 2021 and we fully support the Scottish Social Services Council’s decision.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Shetland Islands Council is delighted to announce that it has now taken possession of the new Anderson High School and Halls of Residence
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
To go with story by Garrett Stell. High Life Highland libraries created a list of local Halloween stories. Picture shows; Inverness Library. Inverness. Supplied by Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Halloween on a budget? Look no further than your local library
Kinloch Castle on the Isle of Rum.
An access road, a five-day countdown and a Brexit businessman: Could sale of Rum's…
Scottish Hydro says its access tracks are essential for power line maintenance and improve local access to Loch Bunachton.
Something in the water? Farr residents battle Scottish Hydro over alleged contamination from deer…
The new AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness has officially opened today; six-days ahead of schedule. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
New Marriott hotel in Inverness opens ahead of schedule
Grant Shapps
Grant Shapps: A look at the new business and energy secretary's voting record
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. John O'Donnell was accused of causing Chloe Morrison's death by dangerous driving Picture shows; Deceased Chloe Morrison and lorry driver John O'Donnell. N/A. Supplied by DCT Date; Unknown
'A travesty of justice': Family's outrage as careless lorry driver who killed nursery teacher…
The crash happened at Tore Roundabout. Image: Google Street View.
Crash between lorry and car on the A9 Tore roundabout north of Inverness
The Scottish Highlands have been named as one of the best destinations in 2023 by National Geographic. Image: VisitScotland.
Highlands named as one of the best 2023 destinations by National Geographic

Most Read

1
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
2
Post Thumbnail
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
3
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
4
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
6
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Forecast of 59mph winds prompt ferry cancellations and warnings
7
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of ‘leaders’ Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
8
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
9
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…

More from Press and Journal

Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o' Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Charlie Nicholas playing for Aberdeen against this weekend's opponents Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery: a magnificent multi-tasker
Colin Macleod aberdeen
Aberdeen-bound singer Colin Macleod on balancing life as an Isle of Lewis crofter with…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented