Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident’s debit card

A supervisor at an Oban care home for adults has been struck off after stealing a resident’s debit card.

Donna Barley was working at the Etive House Care Home in Benderloch when she stole the bank card sometime between November 18, 2020, and February 14, 2021.

The Scottish Social Services Council heard Ms Barley had pretended to be the lawful holder of the debit card to another employee on February 14, 2021.

On that occasion, she convinced the employee to accept the card to pay for goods worth £20.74.

The watchdog has now found Barley’s fitness to practice is impaired, and imposed a removal order.

Abused the trust

The SSSC’s determination says Barley “abused the trust” placed in her by the service user, their family and her employer.

Furthermore, she has shown “no insight, regret or apology” to her victim who suffered financial harm as a result of her actions.

The report added: “Social service workers are trusted to care for the most vulnerable members of society. They are expected to be honest and trustworthy.

“The behaviour is very serious and falls far below the standards expected of registered workers. Such behaviour breaches the fundamental value of the profession to be honest and trustworthy.

“As the behaviour relates to your values, it is difficult to remediate. The SSSC has no reassurance that the behaviour would not be repeated. You have shown no insight or regret. If the behaviour were to be repeated there would be a real risk of harm to vulnerable people who may be at risk of financial harm.

“Therefore, there is a clear and ongoing public protection risk.”

‘We fully support decision’

Ms Barley was immediately suspended after bosses found out about her behaviour.

A spokeswoman for Etive House Care Home said: “As soon as we were notified of Ms Barley’s behaviour, we immediately suspended her and launched an investigation.

“We can confirm that she has not worked at Etive House since February 2021 and we fully support the Scottish Social Services Council’s decision.”