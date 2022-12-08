Inverness Covid survivor returns to meet her hero at Raigmore, and urges people to get vaccinated

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first critically ill Highland patient who survived Covid has returned to Raigmore Hospital to thank staff the care that saved her life.

Sarah MacDougall, 46, from Blarmore Avenue in Inverness, was admitted to hospital with Covid on April 1, 2020 – she was gravely ill and was put into a coma to try and save her life.

In a race to understand the virus, Mrs MacDougall was cared for by staff in the intensive care unit (ICU) and was under the watchful eye of consultant John Smith.

Describing Mr Smith as her “hero”, the care home cook returned to the hospital this week to thank staff.

‘My angels’

She said: “John Smith is such a kind and unassuming man. There were four of us with Covid and critically ill in ICU. I was the only one to survive.

“I am grateful every single day for that. I think that Mr Smith and all the staff were my angels and went above and beyond to help us all.”

Mrs MacDougall lost became weak during her time in ICU, and although there has been slight improvement she has never regained her full mobility.

She continued: “I was in hospital for 22 days, many of them in a coma. Due to Covid and lack of oxygen I lost the power in my foot and leg.

“To this day it has not come back and while I am hopeful it will, it has not happened yet.

“There is now a long Covid nurse based in Dingwall and a physio and phycologist – so things are improving for people who have Covid in the Highlands.

“I attend an Otago movement class and I have had great success in the hydro pool. I am hoping for another session there soon.

“I struggle to get around and I have given in and started using the mobility scooter when I am in town.”

Mrs MacDougall was a cook at an Inverness care home prior to having Covid.

She said: “I will not be able to return to work. I am going to be retired off early in January. I will miss all the people I have worked with over the years at Ach an Eas, but my mobility is very poor since Covid, I would not be able to manage it.”

‘I would not wish that on anyone’

Mrs MacDougall presented hamper to the Inverness hospital from Tesco’s community champion scheme.

She thanked the organiser of the scheme for helping her thank the hospital.

Mrs MacDougall said she continues to struggle with post traumatic stress disorder following her Covid illness. This causes her to be very frustrated at her slow recovery and angry that it takes so long to get well again.

She says the side-effects of Covid are long-lasting. She said: “The thing is, because of vaccinations and all the things we know about Covid now I am very hopeful that no one will ever be as bad as I was again.

“But for that to happen people need to be vaccinated. So please, go and get vaccinated – it is one way that you will not be desperately ill as I was.

“I would not wish that on anyone.”