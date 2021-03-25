Inverness Covid survivor speaks out one year on from contracting the virus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Inverness coronavirus survivor said she has been left “traumatised” as she battles to reclaim her life one year on from contracting the virus.

Sarah MacDougall was one of the first people in the Highlands to contract Covid-19 in March last year.

The 43-year-old was admitted to Raigmore Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) one year ago where she spent almost two weeks fighting for her life on a ventilator.

Now, the care home worker has been left battling long Covid – a condition she says has completely changed her life.

She has been unable to return to work or walk long distances without the aid of a stick.

Mrs MacDougall said she the ordeal has also left her with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

She said: “I’m very traumatised by it all.

“I have been back at Raigmore twice now and the smells and the noises and even the gowns just freak me out. It’s all part of PTSD.

“At first when I would drive past Raigmore Hospital in my husband’s car, it used to give me the shivers but now I look at it and think that place saved my life.

“When I see it on the TV, the ICU and the noises, I just can’t picture myself there.”

“I’m very lucky to have survived this,” Mrs MacDougall added.

“My step-daughter she had a baby back in November and when I hold her I always look at her and think I nearly never met you.

“It’s these thoughts that come into your head.”

One year anniversary

On April 1 last year, she was admitted to Raigmore Hospital after developing symptoms of the virus.

Upon admission, health officials quickly put the 43-year-old on oxygen to stabilise her breathing.

However, as her condition deteriorated, she was moved to intensive care before being put in a coma and placed on a ventilator for 12 days.

For three weeks, she endured extensive medical treatment before being reunited with her husband Harry on April 22.

Twelve month on, Mrs MacDougal – a cook at Ach-An-Eas care home in Inverness – is still striving to regain full mobility.

Upon leaving the hospital she was diagnosed with a Deep vein Thombosis (DVT) in her leg, leaving her unable to walk unaided.

After enduring numerous rounds of physiotherapy and rehabilitation, she has now regained movement in three of her toes and is able to walk round the house unaided.

She was also able to return to driving short distances to her parents home in the Drakies area.

However, she still heavily relies on her stick when walking outdoors, with her distancing gradually improving.

Mrs MacDougall – who has been a lifelong member of the congregation at Inverness Cathedral – said contracting Covid-19 has been life changing and wishes she had a crystal ball to tell her when her life will return to normality.

She said: “I have a totally different way of life now than what I did.

“I used to be fully fit and active. I used to go swimming after work; I had a fully active job at Ach-An-Eas care home, cooking all day for 37 hours a week, then coming home to run a house; cooking, cleaning, housework, washing and going out shopping.

“I just wish I had a crystal ball to know what is going to happen and where am I going to be but then I stop and think about where I was six months ago.”

Making a triumphant return to Raigmore

The 43-year-old survivor has now vowed to return to Raigmore’s Intensive care unit to meet staff and visit the ward that helped save her life.

She is also eager to do some fundraising for the team as a thank you for their hard work and dedication during the pandemic.

She said: “I still think my time in ICU was a big dream I had.

“As soon as I get the all clear, I am going back into Intensive Care unit at Raigmore to look round the unit to get reassurance but obviously safety has to come first.”

She thanked everyone for their ongoing support.

She added: “The love and support from all close family; my parents, my brother and Harry my husband and my friends has been overwhelming.

“They send me all messages telling me I have done amazingly.

“To the ICU team especially, thank you for saving my life,”