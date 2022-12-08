Coastal walkers and wild swimmers warned to be vigilant during cold snap

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Open water swimmers and walkers have been reminded of the risks when entering the open seas, lochs and rivers during the current cold patch.

The RNLI has issued guidance for people hoping to swim outside, and for those walking near a body of water.

With snow and ice hitting most of Scotland, the RNLI has shared its water safety information to make sure people stay safe when visiting the coastlines.

Float to stay alive

An RNLI spokeswoman said: ‘With snow and ice forecast this week, it is incredibly important to stay vigilant when visiting the coast or walking near a body of water, such as a river or canal.

“Surfaces can be incredibly slippery and water temperatures can be much colder than expected.

“If you or someone else gets into difficulty, remember to float to live.

“Cold water shock is a real danger for anyone entering water that is 15C or below, especially at this time of year when the average sea temperature around Scotland is just six to 10C.

‘If you or someone else falls into the water unexpectedly, remember to float to live as cold water shock can be deadly.

“Call 999 or 112 and ask for the emergency services.”

Calum Maclean, a veteran open water swimmer from Inverness who is well known for his wild adventures around the Highlands has produced a short video explaining how long open water swimmers should spend in the water, in his guide to water temperature.

In a video released last week, he told his followers to assess how they feel themselves before and after entering the water.

He said: “Because one person has a system it might not work for you. Every body is different,

“If you want a great feeling and get it from a quick dunk then why push longer? You’ll impress no one when you can’t get your shoes on or almost pass out in a shower.”