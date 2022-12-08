Teens, 16, charged following Inverurie paper shop break-in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two 16-year-old boys have been charged following a break-in at an Inverurie shop.

Paper shop The Port at Port Elphinstone, Inverurie, was targeted on October 18.

The culprits made off with cigarettes, alcohol and vapes – and owner Rajwant Kour said it had been very “upsetting” to see the damage caused.

Police have now confirmed two boys have been charged.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokeswoman said: “Two 16-year-old male youths have been charged in connection with a theft by housebreaking in Elphinstone Road, Port Elphinstone, Inverurie on Tuesday, October 18.

“A report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”