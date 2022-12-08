Highland Council reminds households to cut down on wastage this festive season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland Council reminds households to cut down on wastage this festive season

By Ross Hempseed
December 8, 2022, 3:41 pm Updated: December 8, 2022, 7:53 pm
Highland Council are reminding households to consume responsibly this festive season. Image: DC Thomson.

Highland Council has unveiled its festive recycling plans, aiming to reduce household waste across the region.

Every year at Christmas, the council has a tough task collecting waste due to increased household consumption, including food, paper and packaging.

Councillors are reminding households to take care over the festive period and to “consume responsibly”.

Graham Mackenzie, chairman of the Communities and Place Committee, said: “Using your blue bin correctly and to the maximum, really plays a large part in helping us drive down waste disposal costs and improve our carbon footprint.”

“However, we need the correct materials in the bin so please remember you can use it for Christmas cards, paper wrapping paper, paper packaging, cardboard, food tins, drinks cans, envelopes, food and drink cartons, aerosols and clean plastic bottles, pots, tubs and trays.”

Inverness Recycling centre will be open over the festive season except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Years Day, January 2. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Food waste also remains a significant issue during the festive period with families usually buying more food for family occasions and the famous Christmas dinner.

It is not yet known how much the rise in food prices and the cost of living crisis will impact households’ ability to spend more on extras for Christmas.

Still, during December alone, officials expect more than 50,000 tonnes of food and drink to be binned in Scotland, including more than 3, 500,000 mince pies.

‘Drive down waste disposal costs and improve our carbon footprint’

Highland Council is now allowing clean aluminium foil and trays into blue bins.

This includes mince pie foil cases, which must be clean, dry and free from any food residue.

Councillors are asking residents to be careful especially given the current economic climate, and stick to what they need and use leftovers where possible.

Also becoming an issue is the rise in electronic waste.

Electronic waste is on the rise across Scotland. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Mackenzie added: “Keeping electronic and electrical items out of landfill has never been more important as it is full of valuable resources that can be reused.

“If you are having a clearout before Christmas, please have a think about what you can do with your old tech. Please do not put it in your refuse bin.”

Household Waste Recycling Centres are open throughout the festive period except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.

Christmas bin collections are as normal this year apart from a change to collections on Monday, January 2. The following changes are:

  • Skye and Sutherland collections on Monday, January 2, will be collected on Saturday, December 31 instead.
  • All other areas must put their bin out on Tuesday, January 3, and they will be collected between January 3-6.

To check bin collections, please visit the Highland Council website.

