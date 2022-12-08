Highland Council reminds households to cut down on wastage this festive season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council has unveiled its festive recycling plans, aiming to reduce household waste across the region.

Every year at Christmas, the council has a tough task collecting waste due to increased household consumption, including food, paper and packaging.

Councillors are reminding households to take care over the festive period and to “consume responsibly”.

Graham Mackenzie, chairman of the Communities and Place Committee, said: “Using your blue bin correctly and to the maximum, really plays a large part in helping us drive down waste disposal costs and improve our carbon footprint.”

“However, we need the correct materials in the bin so please remember you can use it for Christmas cards, paper wrapping paper, paper packaging, cardboard, food tins, drinks cans, envelopes, food and drink cartons, aerosols and clean plastic bottles, pots, tubs and trays.”

Food waste also remains a significant issue during the festive period with families usually buying more food for family occasions and the famous Christmas dinner.

It is not yet known how much the rise in food prices and the cost of living crisis will impact households’ ability to spend more on extras for Christmas.

Still, during December alone, officials expect more than 50,000 tonnes of food and drink to be binned in Scotland, including more than 3, 500,000 mince pies.

Highland Council is now allowing clean aluminium foil and trays into blue bins.

This includes mince pie foil cases, which must be clean, dry and free from any food residue.

Councillors are asking residents to be careful especially given the current economic climate, and stick to what they need and use leftovers where possible.

Also becoming an issue is the rise in electronic waste.

Mr Mackenzie added: “Keeping electronic and electrical items out of landfill has never been more important as it is full of valuable resources that can be reused.

“If you are having a clearout before Christmas, please have a think about what you can do with your old tech. Please do not put it in your refuse bin.”

Household Waste Recycling Centres are open throughout the festive period except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day and January 2.

Christmas bin collections are as normal this year apart from a change to collections on Monday, January 2. The following changes are:

Skye and Sutherland collections on Monday, January 2, will be collected on Saturday, December 31 instead.

All other areas must put their bin out on Tuesday, January 3, and they will be collected between January 3-6.

To check bin collections, please visit the Highland Council website.