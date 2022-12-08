‘It’s extremely disappointing’: Police catch 53 speeders on the A96 near Huntly in just three hours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say they have been left “extremely disappointed” after catching 53 speeders on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road near Huntly in just three hours.

They say this was despite their mobile camera equipment being positioned in a “highly visible” vehicle.

Police say a number of types of vehicles were detected on the A96 at Bainshole, Huntly.

Unit manager Eric Dunion said: “We are extremely disappointed by this high number of detections on the A96.

“Drivers should remember vans hired for work or moving house are usually restricted to 10mph less than a family car.

“Towing a trailer or horsebox also means the limit is 50mph on a single carriageway.”

In July, several cameras on the A96 near Aberdeen were finally removed after being dormant for years.

What counts as a dual carriageway?

Due to the A96 having a mix of single and dual carriageway sections, the speed limit can be subject to change.

Police say they want to remind people that a dual carriageway is defined as “a road which has a central reservation to separate the carriageways”.

This means if there is no central reservation, there should be no increase in the speed limit, even on overtaking or crawler lanes.

The Scottish Government promised over a decade ago it would dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness by 2030.

But a planned procurement strategy for the remaining sections of the £3 billion road upgrade is yet to be completed.

For more information and the location of speed cameras, visit the Scottish Government’s website.