IN PICTURES: Wild swimmers brave the icy cold depths of Loch Insh for Christmas-themed swim

Members of a wild swimming group braved the icy cold waters of Loch Insh as part of a Christmas-themed swim.

The Loch Insh Dippers have been taking chilly dips in the loch for years and know the benefits of cold water therapy.

This year, the group donned festive attire as they jumped into the freezing cold waters of Loch Insh two days before Christmas.

The loch is located in the Cairngorms National Park near Aviemore and is recognised as one of the most picturesque settings for swimming in the country.

Swimmers have stunning views of the surrounding mountains, which makes the place a magical spot.

Some of the 11 dippers who took part chose to wear red and green outfits, accessorised with Christmas hats and reindeer antlers, as well as shoes and gloves for protection.

According to reports, the temperature was just 3C, so taking the plunge would certainly have been a breathtaking experience.

But some swimmers even took the plunge a few weeks ago when most of the area was covered in snow and temperatures had plummeted.

Meanwhile, several brave souls in Aberdeen also decided to try the chilly waters of the North Sea ahead of the Christmas festivities.

Surfers and wild swimmers were seen battling the choppy waves at Aberdeen beach as the morning sun lit up the granite walls of the city.

While the temperature of the sea in Aberdeen was slightly higher than the icy waters of Loch Insh, most still plunged in the water, equipped with their usual swimsuits.

There were, however, few dare devils who were brave enough to expose their bare bodies to the cold breeze and enjoy the benefits of some cold water therapy.