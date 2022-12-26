Highland residents urged to look out as Northern Lights to make an appearance on Boxing Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland residents could be treated to a glistening night display as the Met Office predicts the Northern Lights will make an appearance tonight.

The weather service is forecasting a wave of lights from around 8pm until midnight across Scotland, as a perfect end to Boxing Day.

People living in the Highlands and to the west will be able to see the lights most clearly due to the speed and intensity of the solar particles crashing into each other.

The Northern Lights are essentially millions of reactions when charged particles collide with gases in Earth’s upper atmosphere.

On clear nights, the lights can be very intense, casting a green blueish hue across the normally pitch black night sky.

Some of us could end Boxing Day with a glistening sky display ✨ The aurora may be enhanced tonight due to a coronal hole high speed stream and a coronal mass ejection Northern Scotland, plus perhaps central and southern Scotland, may see the aurora in any clear intervals pic.twitter.com/ypDdycaUus — Met Office (@metoffice) December 26, 2022

While it can never be an absolute certainty that the night sky spectre will be visible, the further north in the UK you are, the more likely that you will catch the display.

If you do manage to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights be sure to send in your pictures to livenews@ajl.co.uk.