Five vehicle crash closes A85 near Lix Toll

An Argyll road was closed this morning following a five vehicle crash.

The incident happened on the A85 Oban to Perth road at around 5.45am, close to its junction with the A827 near Lix Toll.

A HGV was involved in the crash.

✅CLEAR⌚️09:05#A85 – LIXTOLL The #A85 at Lixtoll is now OPEN following an earlier collison. there are however still very poor weather conditions in the area so please #takecare when using routes in the area. Snow ploughs and Gritters are now able to treat the scene. — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 30, 2022

The road was closed for more than three hours as police and paramedics dealt with the incident.

The A85 has now reopened to traffic.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured at this time.

In an earlier statement, a police spokeswoman said: “Around 5.45am on Friday, December 30, officers received a report of a five vehicle crash on the A85 near Lix Toll.”