Climber dies and another injured in Ben Nevis avalanche

By Cameron Roy and Mike Merritt
December 31, 2022, 8:46 pm Updated: January 1, 2023, 1:05 pm
Rescue teams were called to Ben Nevis after an avalanche. Image: Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team.
Rescue teams were called to Ben Nevis after an avalanche. Image: Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team.

A climber has died and another has been seriously injured after plunging 2,000ft during an avalanche on Ben Nevis.

The avalanche happened at around 3.35pm on Friday.

The two men – both UK based – were part of a group of four on Number Two Gully, and the other two raised the alarm.

Police called upon Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team and Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team to assist in the search, with more than 40 volunteers heading out.

A helicopter was dispatched to help find them amid challenging weather conditions.

Despite having limited information the teams eventually located the pair, who had fallen down a gully after a fall of approximately 2,000ft.

A 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 40-year-old man was taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Survivor was ‘very lucky’

Donald Paterson, leader of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, said it had been challenging to find the men as the initial information received was “patchy”.

“It appears they were near the top and their weight made a cornice (an overhanging ledge of snow) give way and that triggered the avalanche,” he said.

“The wind conditions meant that the helicopter couldn’t get in so the teams found the pair on top of the snow and stretchered them off the mountain.

“They must have fallen 600 metres (1,968ft) and the chap who survived was very lucky. Though badly injured he dodged a bullet while his friend didn’t. Sadly, so often, that is the luck of the draw.

“We wish to extend our condolences to the deceased’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Scotland’s daily avalanche hazard forecasts have now fully resumed with 23 already logged so far this winter.

The Scottish Avalanche Information Service provides assessments for Lochaber, Glen Coe, the Northern and Southern Cairngorms, Creag Meagaidh and Torridon.

SAIS recorded 162 avalanches for the 2021-22 winter season.

The forecasts are used by walkers, climbers and snowsports enthusiasts in planning trips into the hills for all the six monitored areas.

Tributes to MRTs

As news of the tragic incident spread online, scores of people expressed their sympathies for the man’s family and thanked the mountain rescue teams for their efforts.

Shona Chevalier wrote on Facebook: “My thoughts go out to this person’s family and friends. I also take my hat off to all the mountain rescue teams who on a daily basis put their own lives at risk trying to save others. They are amazing.”

Mark Hanson posted: “Amazing work that you all carry out, the efforts involved are incredible. 22 years today you rescued my wife, Lynn from the slopes of Stob Ban after a fall for which we are eternally grateful.”

Councillor Todd Ferguson wrote: “We were watching the helicopter fly over head and the ambulances going up to the North Face and thought it was a serious one. Thoughts and prayers with the families of those involved. Thoughts with all of the LMRT family as well on a hell of a shift in terrible conditions.”

And Amanda Archer poignantly wrote: “Very, very sad news, I lost my lovely brother on the north face of Ben Nevis so I know this is a very sad time for families involved, sending my sincere condolences to all involved.”

 

