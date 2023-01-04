Assynt deer cull: Legitimate tool to prevent woodland damage or ‘gratuitous killing’?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Assynt deer cull: Legitimate tool to prevent woodland damage or ‘gratuitous killing’?

By John Ross
January 4, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 4, 2023, 7:39 pm
The John Muir Trust wants to reduce deer numbers to protect woodland on Quinag
The John Muir Trust wants to reduce deer numbers to protect woodland on Quinag

Crofters have strongly criticised a conservation body’s plans to carry out a “gratuitous” closed season deer cull on a Highland mountain.

NatureScot has granted a license to the John Muir Trust (JMT) for out of season and night shooting on its land on Quinag until the end of March.

But the dispute over how to deal with the animals has led JMT to withdraw from the West Sutherland Deer Management Group, made up of local landowners.

It applied for the licence to protect woodland on Quinag from grazing deer.

‘Indiscriminate killing’

But one of its neighbours, the Assynt Crofters’ Trust (ACT), says deer fencing would be an effective way to prevent damage “rather than indiscriminate killing which is unlikely to work in any case”.

It adds: “Deer culling without justifiable environmental gain is just gratuitous and ultimately unsustainable.”

ACT says it and other deer group members generally support JMT’s objectives and have planted more than 2,000 hectares of new native woodland in the last 25 years.

“However, ACT disagree with JMT’s means of achieving their goals.

“JMT are completely opposed to fencing, the logical means of preventing deer encroaching on up-and-coming growth.

“Their sole policy is reducing the deer population to a bare minimum.

“Deer travel long distances in search of food. Culling deer in one place simply means that others will move in from elsewhere.

Estates are given a deer cull target each season.

“This gratuitous killing of deer will have a direct, long-lasting and detrimental effect on all of their neighbours.”

ACT says woodland is regenerating despite the deer and there is no evidence of high deer impacts on the wider open hill area.

However, JMT chief executive officer David Balharry says reducing deer density is essential for woodland restoration at Quinag.

“Our objective is to allow recovery of the remnant woodlands on Quinag, which continue to suffer browsing damage from deer.

“After over a decade participating in the Assynt Peninsula Sub Group and the wider West Sutherland Deer Management group, there has been little progress.

“These fragile woodlands at Quinag continue to suffer damage as a result.

Need for different approach

“We feel the time is right for a different approach. We have withdrawn our voluntary membership of the APSG until such time as we can be assured it can work in a way that recognises legitimate management objectives, land-owning rights and responsibilities, and the rights of staff to work with others in a respectful environment.”

He said the trust will continue to share plans and actions on deer management locally and with the ASPG chair.

A NatureScot spokeswoman said high numbers of deer and lack of natural predators mean they can impact on woodland and biodiversity.

“Sustainable deer management is vital to effectively tackle the nature loss and climate change crises.”

“JMT submitted an application to us seeking authorisation to control deer out-of-season and at night on their Quinag land to prevent damage to woodland and other habitats, including those on protected sites.

David Balharry says woodlands at Quinag are being damaged.

“We have issued an authorisation on that basis. These authorisations are a legitimate tool for preventing damage and delivering effective deer management.”

The spokeswoman said that, as well as JMT, NatureScot has been discussing the plans with the Assynt Deer Management Group and local stakeholders.

“While we are disappointed that the collaborative approach has broken down in this area, this has no bearing on our authorisation process, which is about NatureScot satisfying itself that damage is occurring, or likely to occur, and that no other reasonable means of control can be adopted to prevent damage.”

