Orkney farming community raises more than £26,000 for island charities with festive tractor run

More than £26,000 has been raised for two Orkney charities following a festive tractor run.

A total of 179 tractors left the auction mart on the evening of December 29 to complete the 14-mile loop of Kirkwall.

Many more people lined the streets to cheer on the farming community as they spread the cheer with their tractors decorated in lights and decorations, including inflatable Santas and Christmas trees.

Farmer Graham Nicholson, one of the event organisers, said: “It was nice to cheer up the public.

“I did it on a classic tractor without a cab this year so I could see people’s reactions. That’s what I took from it this time compared to last year – I could make eye contact with people.

“I could see all the little toddlers all wrapped up and their eyes lighting up when they saw the lights.

“People were lined up on the streets and lined up in cars. Some were in fancy dress and doing Mexican waves with glow sticks, and a piper was playing when we went past.

“Everyone was getting into the spirit of things and it was good to see everybody appreciated our efforts.”

Making a difference in the community

The Orkney Tractor Run is believed to be the biggest of its kind in Scotland and has gained a lot of support from the community since its launch in 2021.

The money raised through the event – more than £26,000 so far – will be split between mental health charity Orkney Blide Trust and the Orkney Heart Support Group.

People have been donating generously online and dropping cash into buckets around Orkney.

All of the members of the farming community who took part with their tractors and agricultural vehicles also volunteered their time to try and make a difference in the community and spread some festive cheer at the end of the year.

Mr Nicholson added: Everybody volunteered, Steven and I didn’t ask anyone for help directly, we just set up the time and the place. It was all off everybody’s own back – or peer pressure from the grandkids.”

The Just Giving page will be open for donations until Tuesday, January 10.