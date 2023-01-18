Four-time cancer survivor plunges into freezing Loch Ness for charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A four-time cancer survivor is raising funds for charity by diving into the cold waters of the UK, including a freezing Loch Ness.

Tim Crossin, a 59-year-old former Royal Marine Commando from Poole, is on a tour of Scotland, visiting the best cold water plunge locations.

Having already braved the cold waters on the Isle of Skye, Ullapool and Spean Bridge, Mr Crossin and three fellow commandos took a dip alongside Nessie in the dark waters of Loch Ness.

Mr Crossin took the plunge at Dores Beach at the northern end of the loch on Wednesday January 18, before he travels to West Beach at Lossiemouth on Thursday.

His motivation to complete this grueling challenge stems from his battle with cancer, in which he was diagnosed with four Lymphomas in the past four years.

Mr Crossin decided to take up the challenge after his consultant advised against more strenuous activities due to his recovery.

“As a former Royal Marine, I’d like to be running up a mountain, naked, with a fridge on my back or swimming the Channel dragging a piano or something else mad and extreme, but all the chemotherapy has severely damaged my lungs limiting my physical capability.

“Although I can’t swim for long I thought I could raise some money and awareness by doing short swims around the country every day in January.”

‘Extremely beneficial’ in helping deal with cancer.

Mr Crossin was diagnosed for a fourth time in December 2022 with lymphomas that had been found in his oesophagus, liver and spleen.

Not to be beaten, Mr Crossin is continuing his mission to complete 31 cold water plunges around the UK.

By taking on the challenge, he is raising funds for The Royal Marines Charity, Lymphoma Action and Rock 2 Recovery.

He has already exceeded his target of £10,000 and has raised more than £16,000 with nearly half the plunges completed.

“Cancer can, if you let it, take over your life and become the only topic of conversation. I decided to change the narrative as well as do something good and to give back.” Mr Crossin said.

“The cold water takes your mind off your problems, focus your thoughts on that exact moment, I have found it extremely beneficial in dealing with the emotional and physical challenges and demands of living with cancer.

“It’s quite a challenge and I know there are many veterans, serving personnel, swimming groups and the general public around the country who will take the plunge with me and enjoy a hot drink and chat afterwards.”

He added: “The support of the communities I visit will be key to this initiative.”