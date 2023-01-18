Harbour Energy plans Aberdeen job cuts over windfall tax By Allister Thomas January 18, 2023, 3:11 pm Updated: January 18, 2023, 5:41 pm 2 Harbour Energy, the largest independent oil and gas producer in the North Sea, is preparing to cut jobs due to windfall taxes. Pictured, the firm's Armada platform. Image: Harbour Energy [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business Fish sales row over 'Draconian' new rules prompts boycott at Peterhead Port London markets slide on lower housing and mining stocks Squid at record levels in Shetland waters Hotel Chocolat targets up to 50 new UK shops amid high street boom Train companies make ‘best and final offer’ to resolve rail dispute Amazon axes charity programme amid wider cost-cutting moves Aston Martin creating more than 100 jobs with sports car plans Starmer calls for ‘clean power alliance’ at Davos and criticises Sunak’s absence ‘You’re not idiots’: Sunak says audience knows why he cannot cut taxes Non-essential spending in December increased, Nationwide says Most Read 1 Inverness Airport Railway Station opening date revealed 2 Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home 3 Dealers stashed drugs, cash and equipment in secluded Highland spots as part of £650,000… 4 Cancelled First Bus services in Aberdeen back up and running 5 Five men in court following Aberdeen crackdown on organised crime 6 Italian giants Lazio reportedly interested in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski 7 Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the… 8 Hammer-wielding teen had to be chased out of Union Square by shoppers 9 Car on its side following crash on Aberdeen residential street 10 Road closed as fire crews tackle pylon blaze near Dingwall More from Press and Journal Woman, 33, rescued from River Nevis after falling from a bridge in Fort William Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of Invergordon-born legendary Beano artist 6 of the best boozy brunch spots in Aberdeen for those long, lazy days… Alarms fitted to Aberdeen nursery doors after toddler managed to walk out unnoticed Cars involved in tragic Aboyne crash remain submerged in River Dee a month on Mountain bike centre working with the Crown Estate on 'spectacular' zipwire course for Glenlivet… Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill 2 'It's a dream come true' - Ellon's Emma Wassell on life as a professional… Aberdeen teenage boxer Gregor McPherson becomes global TikTok star Readers' letters: King Charles' expensive coronation, the alcohol merchandise ban and lights out at… Editor's Picks Aberdeen family touched by tributes to Sea Cadet daughter Scot Livingstone, 33 Highland communities say they’ll fight ‘tooth and nail’ for school funding – but does this problem go beyond just the north? South College Street: More roadworks and closures planned from February Forres family taken to hospital as neighbours describe flames shooting from home Man told Scottish Tory leader to end his ‘petty existence’ before someone ‘pulls the trigger’ Parking fines fall in Inverness but soar on Skye – as more measures put in place to deal with tourism boom Most Commented 1 North-east MSP wants to 'explore' allowing children as young as eight to change gender 2 Who even asked them to do this? Holyrood mulls drastic booze marketing restrictions 3 'Humiliating, pathetic, embarrassing and unacceptable' - Under-pressure Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin's scathing assessment of 5-0 loss at Hearts 4 Scotland's 20p bottle and can recycling rules: Five key questions 5 Top cop says 'creative solutions' needed to keep youths from causing trouble in Aberdeen - but parents must act too 6 'UK Government has saved Fair Isle as an inhabited island': Levelling up cash will buy first ferry in 40 years 7 Fashion retailer Quiz closes its store in Aberdeen's Bon Accord Centre and moves instead to Union Square 8 'It's for everyone': Plans unveiled for Moray to get its own flag 9 Protestors gather in Aberdeen after UK Government blocks Scottish Gender Recognition Bill 10 Sean Wallace: Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Scottish football let down by refereeing calls in League Cup semi-finals