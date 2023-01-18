Road reopened after air ambulance called to A95 at Boat of Garten

Emergency services dealt with two crashes on the A95, with an air ambulance on the way.
The A95 Dulnain Bridge to Grantown-on-Spey was closed in both directions, and snow is making driving conditions hazardous.
The road has since re-opened.
A helicopter was called to one accident at Gaich at 12.15pm.
Just a few minutes later, a second crash on the same road was reported.
At the time a Traffic Scotland spokesman said: “The A95 is currently closed in both directions between Dulnain Bridge and Grantown on Spey due to an earlier collision.
“Heavy snow is being reported in the area and a heli-med is required to attend.”
Drivers are asked to take care on approach to the accident.
