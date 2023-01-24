Businesses do battle in the first-ever Highland Shortbread Showdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The hunt for the best shortbread is on, as Visit Inverness Loch Ness (VILN) launches the Highland Shortbread Showdown.

VILN is looking for businesses across the region willing to put their baking skills to the test and present their version of shortbread.

The event is part of a wider initiative to promote the Highlands as a premier food and drink destination.

Officials have reached out to eight destination management organisations, including Visit Moray Speyside, Visit Cairngorms and Venture North to compete.

Each area will issue its own rules for local competition rounds before the top three go through to the grand final at Inverness Cathedral on March 25.

‘Nothing better than the smell of shortbread baking in the oven’

Michael Golding, chief executive of VILN, said: “We know that there are lots of incredibly talented chefs and bakers all over the Highlands, and Visit Inverness Loch Ness, along with fellow Destination Management Organisations, is keen to promote our region as a fantastic place to eat and drink.

“The Highland Shortbread Showdown is a great way to do this, with the grand final at Inverness Cathedral being free for anyone to attend and full of samples of food and drink from across the region.

Mr Golding says the competition is for any small business not just bakeries across the Highlands that want to try their hand at making the best shortbread.

The shortbreads will be judged by five well-known bakers within the Highlands, including the Kilted Chef, Craig Wilson.

He said: “Shortbread is one of my ultimate favourites, there is nothing better than the smell of shortbread baking in the oven, and I’m excited to taste the different flavour combinations the finalists come up with.

“Whether it’s their Granny’s tried and tested shortbread recipe or a twist on the traditional, creativity, taste and appearance will be key and I wish everyone taking part lots of luck and most importantly, I hope they have fun.”

Those interested should sign up by February 6, at the Shortbread Showdown website.