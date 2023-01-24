Businesses do battle in the first-ever Highland Shortbread Showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Businesses do battle in the first-ever Highland Shortbread Showdown

By Ross Hempseed
January 24, 2023, 1:07 pm
Competitors are being asked to show their creativity in how they make the best shortbread. Image: Shutterstock.
Competitors are being asked to show their creativity in how they make the best shortbread. Image: Shutterstock.

The hunt for the best shortbread is on, as Visit Inverness Loch Ness (VILN) launches the Highland Shortbread Showdown.

VILN is looking for businesses across the region willing to put their baking skills to the test and present their version of shortbread.

The event is part of a wider initiative to promote the Highlands as a premier food and drink destination.

Officials have reached out to eight destination management organisations, including Visit Moray Speyside, Visit Cairngorms and Venture North to compete.

Each area will issue its own rules for local competition rounds before the top three go through to the grand final at Inverness Cathedral on March 25.

‘Nothing better than the smell of shortbread baking in the oven’

Michael Golding, chief executive of VILN, said: “We know that there are lots of incredibly talented chefs and bakers all over the Highlands, and Visit Inverness Loch Ness, along with fellow Destination Management Organisations, is keen to promote our region as a fantastic place to eat and drink.

“The Highland Shortbread Showdown is a great way to do this, with the grand final at Inverness Cathedral being free for anyone to attend and full of samples of food and drink from across the region.

Mr Golding says the competition is for any small business not just bakeries across the Highlands that want to try their hand at making the best shortbread.

Kilted Chef Craig Wilson is one of the five judges at the grand final. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

The shortbreads will be judged by five well-known bakers within the Highlands, including the Kilted Chef, Craig Wilson.

He said: “Shortbread is one of my ultimate favourites, there is nothing better than the smell of shortbread baking in the oven, and I’m excited to taste the different flavour combinations the finalists come up with.

“Whether it’s their Granny’s tried and tested shortbread recipe or a twist on the traditional, creativity, taste and appearance will be key and I wish everyone taking part lots of luck and most importantly, I hope they have fun.”

Those interested should sign up by February 6, at the Shortbread Showdown website.

