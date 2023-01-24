Nairn links to benefit from £83k investment in new community projects

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nairn councillors have agreed to fund a beach access platform and the next phase of the Team Hamish project.

The community group behind the popular Nairn splashpad have big plans to revamp the mini golf course and add new social spaces at the Links.

They had already secured some funding for the £227,000 project, and applied to Nairnshire area committee for the rest.

The committee met yesterday to agree how to allocate £83,456 funding from the coastal communities fund and place-based investment fund.

Councillors agreed that Team Hamish – the campaign set up in memory of local youngster Hamish Hey – has great local support. The group say the splashpad project was a catalyst for more work in the area.

Nairn councillors agreed to contribute £54,790 towards the project.

The remaining £28,666 will go to Nairn Access Panel, which applied for funding for a beach access platform and ramp. The extra cash from the council means the project is now fully funded, and will help disabled people to access the popular beach.

Exciting times ahead

Unfortunately, councillors did not have enough money to fund all the community groups who applied. Nairn BID failed to secure investment for more tourist signs and a heritage trail.

However, councillors noted that the group benefited from the last funding round, and will still enjoy their support.

Chairman Michael Green noted that councillors had to make “difficult decisions” and could not afford to fund all the projects.

The area committee considered four projects in total, with an initial ask of £153,643 – almost double the size of the funding pot.

At the same meeting, members spoke of exciting times for Nairn.

Councillors agreed to set up a local engagement group to advise them as trustees of the common good fund, and to hire a part-time project officer to get things moving forward at pace.

