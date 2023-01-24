Nairn links to benefit from £83k investment in new community projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nairn links to benefit from £83k investment in new community projects

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
January 24, 2023, 1:26 pm
Team Hamish secured funding for new social spaces and refurbishing the mini golf course. Image: Nairn Improvement Community Enterprise
Team Hamish secured funding for new social spaces and refurbishing the mini golf course. Image: Nairn Improvement Community Enterprise

Nairn councillors have agreed to fund a beach access platform and the next phase of the Team Hamish project.

The community group behind the popular Nairn splashpad have big plans to revamp the mini golf course and add new social spaces at the Links.

They had already secured some funding for the £227,000 project, and applied to Nairnshire area committee for the rest.

The committee met yesterday to agree how to allocate £83,456 funding from the coastal communities fund and place-based investment fund.

Councillors agreed that Team Hamish – the campaign set up in memory of local youngster Hamish Hey – has great local support. The group say the splashpad project was a catalyst for more work in the area.

Nairn councillors agreed to contribute £54,790 towards the project.

The remaining £28,666 will go to Nairn Access Panel, which applied for funding for a beach access platform and ramp. The extra cash from the council means the project is now fully funded, and will help disabled people to access the popular beach.

Exciting times ahead

Unfortunately, councillors did not have enough money to fund all the community groups who applied. Nairn BID failed to secure investment for more tourist signs and a heritage trail.

However, councillors noted that the group benefited from the last funding round, and will still enjoy their support.

Chairman Michael Green noted that councillors had to make “difficult decisions” and could not afford to fund all the projects.

Disabled people will soon enjoy better access to Nairn beach, as councillors agree to fund a new platform and ramp. Image: Shutterstock

The area committee considered four projects in total, with an initial ask of £153,643 – almost double the size of the funding pot.

At the same meeting, members spoke of exciting times for Nairn.

Councillors agreed to set up a local engagement group to advise them as trustees of the common good fund, and to hire a part-time project officer to get things moving forward at pace.

