Have you seen Matthew James? CCTV footage released to trace Highland man missing for 16 days

Police have released CCTV footage as part of their ongoing investigation to trace missing Highland man Matthew James.

The 45-year-old, from Lochaber, was reported missing on January 13, after he was last seen in the Maccoll Terrace area of Ballachulish at around 10pm that day.

Police have been informed Mr James has since been in contact with his family, having last approached them on Friday January 27.

As his current whereabouts remain unknown, however, he is still treated as a missing person and inquiries are ongoing.

CCTV footage shows Matthew James travelled to Arbroath

Officers have now released CCTV footage placing Mr James on the High Street in Arbroath on Monday January 23.

He is believed to be travelling with his car – a black Citroen Berlingo with a registration SR16 PZT – which was also caught on camera in that area.

The 45-year-old has been described as 5ft 10ins, of heavy build, with short black hair and short facial hair.

He has also been reported to have connections in South Lanarkshire, the Highlands, Glasgow and Gourock.

Anyone who might have spotted Mr James or has further information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police on 101, quoting 3859 of January 20.