Woman taken to hospital following A87 crash on Isle of Skye

A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash on a major road on the Isle of Skye.

The A87 Invermoriston to Skye road was shut at Sconser due to a one-vehicle crash.

The incident was reported around 12.20pm and the road was closed at the Am Mol Turn off to Luib Turn off.

Emergency services attended including two fire appliances from Kyle of Lochalsh and Portree. The stop message for the incident came in at 1.45pm.

A female driver – the single occupant off the car – has been taken to Raigmore Hospital.

The road has since reopened and all lanes are running.

❗️CLEAR⌚️14:25#A87 Collision#A87 now OPEN in both directions at Sconser. All lanes running✅@NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 4, 2023

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 12.20 pm on Saturday, February 4, a single-vehicle road crash occurred on the A87, Sconser, Isle of Skye.

“Police and Scottish Ambulance Service attended and the female driver and only occupant of the car has been taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

“The road has been re-opened.”