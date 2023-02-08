Weather warning for snow and ice, as force 11 winds batter the west and north

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice from 6pm this evening.

The weather may lead to difficult travel conditions in the Highlands and parts of north Argyll and Moray.

The weather warning is in place until tomorrow morning at 9am.

Earlier today, sailings to the West Coast islands have been cancelled and trunk road bridges have been closed as strong winds hit the West Coast.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is also in place until 5pm tonight with winds particularly strong over the Western Isles, Skye and the north-west coast.

Strong south to southwesterly winds are bringing with them some travel disruption and dangerous coastal conditions.

The A9 Dornoch Bridge is restricted in both directions due to high winds, and the A87 Skye Bridge is also restricted.

Kessock Bridge in Inverness is also restricted in both directions of traffic in and out of the city.

A spokeswoman said: “Strong south to southwesterly winds bringing some travel disruption and dangerous coastal conditions

“Some delays to road, and cancellations of air and ferry transport are likely. Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

He continued: “Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”

CalMac ferries cancelled

Sailings to and from Barra, Islay and Colonsay are cancelled for the remainder of the day.

Ferries between Uig and Tarbert, Ullapool and Lochmaddy, and between Mallaig and the Small Isles will not run today.

Sailing between Mallaig/ Oban to Lochboisdale are cancelled for the remainder of the day.

❌RED #Oban #Lochboisdale #Castlebay 08Feb Due to adverse weather forecast with strong winds, all sailings are cancelled on this route. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) February 8, 2023

There will be disruption and cancellations to Iona, Eriskay, Stornoway, and between Bernersay and Leverburgh, and Mallaig to Armadale.

CalMac are asking customers to check ahead.

A spokeswoman said: “Services are liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice due to adverse weather.

“This is in relation to a forecast of strong winds.”

Northlink ferries under review

Northlink ferries to Orkney and Shetland are under review, with sailings between Caithness and Orkney also under review due to heavy winds.

A Northlink spokesman said: “Disruption warning to customers.

“Present weather forecasts indicate disruptions to our services from Wednesday 8 to Saturday February 11.

“More detailed updates will follow as forecasts are updated.”

Western Isles causeways

Causeways in the Western Isles are being monitored by coastguard teams.

The Braighe, between Stornoway and Point, is now closed due to overtopping of waves, with motorists being asked to find an alternative route.

Causeway updates – 08th February:0730 – The Braighe is now closed due to road conditions. Stornoway Coastguard Rescue… Posted by HM Coastguard – Western Isles, Skye and Lochaber on Tuesday, 7 February 2023