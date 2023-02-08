Weather warning for snow and ice, as force 11 winds batter the west and north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Weather warning for snow and ice, as force 11 winds batter the west and north

By Louise Glen
February 8, 2023, 6:33 am Updated: February 8, 2023, 11:12 am
Strong winds on the West Coast. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Strong winds on the West Coast. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice from 6pm this evening.

The weather may lead to difficult travel conditions in the Highlands and parts of north Argyll and Moray.

The weather warning is in place until tomorrow morning at 9am.

Earlier today, sailings to the West Coast islands have been cancelled and trunk road bridges have been closed as strong winds hit the West Coast.

Weather warnings have been issued for snow and ice. Image: Met Office.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is also in place until 5pm tonight with winds particularly strong over the Western Isles, Skye and the north-west coast.

Strong south to southwesterly winds are bringing with them some travel disruption and dangerous coastal conditions.

The A9 Dornoch Bridge is restricted in both directions due to high winds, and the A87 Skye Bridge is also restricted.

Kessock Bridge in Inverness is also restricted in both directions of traffic in and out of the city.

winds weather warning
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds for parts of north Scotland. Image: Met Office/Screenshot.

Yellow weather warning for west of Scotland

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for the west of Scotland.

A spokeswoman said: “Strong south to southwesterly winds bringing some travel disruption and dangerous coastal conditions

“Some delays to road, and cancellations of air and ferry transport are likely. Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

He continued: “Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”

CalMac ferries cancelled

Sailings to and from Barra, Islay and Colonsay are cancelled for the remainder of the day.

Ferries between Uig and Tarbert, Ullapool and Lochmaddy, and between Mallaig and the Small Isles will not run today.

Sailing between Mallaig/ Oban to Lochboisdale are cancelled for the remainder of the day.

There will be disruption and cancellations to Iona, Eriskay, Stornoway, and between Bernersay and Leverburgh, and Mallaig to Armadale.

CalMac are asking customers to check ahead.

A spokeswoman said: “Services are liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice due to adverse weather.

“This is in relation to a forecast of strong winds.”

Northlink ferries under review

Northlink ferries to Orkney and Shetland are under review, with sailings between Caithness and Orkney also under review due to heavy winds.

A Northlink spokesman said: “Disruption warning to customers.

“Present weather forecasts indicate disruptions to our services from Wednesday 8 to Saturday February 11.

“More detailed updates will follow as forecasts are updated.”

Please note, the roadworks near the Aberdeen Ferry Terminal have been extended with the completion date of March 2023. There is also a new traffic management system in place at Guild Street which includes lanes for buses only. Please ensure you allow plenty of time to reach the Aberdeen Ferry Terminal for check-in.

Western Isles causeways

Causeways in the Western Isles are being monitored by coastguard teams.

The Braighe, between Stornoway and Point, is now closed due to overtopping of waves, with motorists being asked to find an alternative route.

Causeway updates – 08th February:0730 – The Braighe is now closed due to road conditions. Stornoway Coastguard Rescue…

Posted by HM Coastguard – Western Isles, Skye and Lochaber on Tuesday, 7 February 2023

