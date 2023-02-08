Barra shop plans to take over its own building after a decade of being a tenant

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Volunteers and staff in a community shop and hub on the Isle of Barra will soon be the proud owners of its own building.

In a soon-to-be-completed community asset transfer, the Buth Bharraigh shop and tourist information centre will be taken over by the community group who have worked in the shop since it opened 10 years ago.

As well as providing information about Barra, Vatersay and the other isles in the Outer Hebrides – the shop has become a mecca for those who want to pick up something made, or produced in the islands.

An exciting time

It also has a refilling service for items such as oats, flour, herbs and beans.

Shop manager, and founder member Sarah MacLean said: “We are at an exciting time.

“Buth Bharraigh has been going from strength to strength since it’s inception 10 years ago.”

The shop has grown from island markets which were set up by Barra and Vatersay Producers Association in 2000.

Mrs MacLean continued: “We are now moving to purchase the building – which is the old Co-op building in Castlebay – that we have rented for the past nine years after a successful Community Asset Transfer appeal.

“Buth Bharraigh has had a successful year in 2022. Producer sales were in excess of £58,000 and accommodation income resulting from booking made through the Buth generate another £50,000 for the local economy.

“Over and above this the Buth spent £43,622 with Barra and Vatersay businesses and another £22,460 with other businesses in the Outer Hebrides. ”

The shop has four full-time members of staff and 22 volunteers. It supports 65 local Barra and Vatersay producers and makers to sell their goods in the shop.

Since plans for the building were drawn up by architects in 2017 material costs have increased significantly, and the group has now launched a fundraiser to cover the final costs.

She said: “The money to buy the building has been set aside – but funding is required to help with architect, pricing and conveyancing fees.”

The group has launched a fundraising appeal to help them raise the money.

Mrs MacLean said: “People arrive on Barra thinking that they will be able to book a night’s stay when they get here – but that is not quite the case at times.

“We have a finite number of beds, and when the last ferry has gone for the night – they might need help to find somewhere to stay.”